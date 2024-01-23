Tents in Southside Berkeley’s People’s Park on the morning of the homeless count in January 2022. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Over 1,000 volunteers will conduct the annual Alameda County point-in-time homeless count early Thursday morning to generate a census of how many unsheltered people are living in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the region.

The final report is typically released in the spring and includes a census of sheltered residents as well as those living outside in tents and vehicles. Local jurisdictions use it to allocate resources and determine areas of need.

From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., volunteers will tally visible homelessness in neighborhoods throughout the county, including a random sampling of areas and those with known encampments.

This year, they’ll also survey residents on information such as their preferred language, gender identity and history of their homelessness or residency status.

EveryoneHome, the organization that oversees the count, has shared resources with volunteers on “cultural humility and trauma-informed approaches” to conducting the count. Answering the questions is optional, and volunteers may ask additional questions about topics like substance use, mental health, illnesses and disabilities.

It’s the first year that Oakland is doing its census in tandem with the county, and the city said over 300 volunteers will be involved.

The last count, conducted in January 2022 after being delayed an entire year due to the pandemic, found 803 sheltered and 7,135 unsheltered people in Alameda County. Berkeley’s homeless population dropped 5% for the first time to 1,057 people, and Oakland’s increased by 1,000 people to surpass 5,000.