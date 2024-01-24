Berkeley High junior Julia Segrè has been named as the Berkeley’s first-ever youth poet laureate. Courtesy: Julia Segrè

Berkeley High junior Julia Segrè has been named as the city’s first-ever youth poet laureate. Serena Griffin, a student at Saint Mary’s College High School, will serve as the Berkeley’s first vice youth poet laureate.

Read poems submitted by Berkeley youth, including Segrè and Griffin, as part of the competition

The pair will represent Berkeley’s “creative voice” and present their work at library and city functions through the end of 2024.

Segrè, 16, who primarily performs spoken word, credits her seventh grade English teacher at Willard, Sarah Griffith, for introducing her to slam poetry and fostering her love of the art form. She was “hooked immediately.” She later joined Berkeley High’s Poetry Club, became its president, and re-founded the school’s Slam Poetry group. (The two clubs combined into one last year.)

She was named Alameda County’s 2022 co-vice youth poet laureate and currently serves on the youth advisory board for the San Francisco nonprofit Youth Speaks.

Poetry, she said, was a way for her to be vulnerable and express her feelings at a time when there’s “just a lot going on socially.”

Her recent poems have focused on femininity, identity, folktales and how words shape the community. In 2023, she performed a poem on gun violence that she wrote after Berkeley High received a bomb and mass shooting threat.

She’s also an athlete: She competes as part of the Berkeley High men’s varsity team, which mostly consists of male students but is open to all.

Griffin, also 16, has been a songwriter for as long as she can remember — she comes from a family of musicians — and got her start in poetry in 2022 after realizing the process of songwriting and poetry writing are “essentially the same.” She enjoys writing about things that are “bigger than life” — like space.

She’s often the youngest person in the room when she sings her original songs to the crowd at La Peña Cultural Center’s open mic nights. Outside of music, she’s a busy climate activist: She’s involved with Heirs to Our Ocean and sits on the UN Ocean Decade’s youth advisory council.

The Berkeley Public Library introduced the youth poet laureate program last year in partnership with the literary arts organization Urban Word, which named Amanda Gorman as National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

Panelists and finalists for Berkeley’s first-ever search for a youth poet laureate pose for a group shot. (Left to right: Serena Griffin, Taylor Sky Criswell, Julia Segre, Sequoia Cristobal Mandel, Olivia Nguyen, Emma Knisbacher, Solana Schwarzinger, Lea Hireche) Credit: Berkeley Public Library

The city’s second adult poet laureate, Aya de León, was chosen last month, after Rafael González, Berkeley’s first poet laureate, resigned in 2022. De León will mentor the youth laureates.

This year’s youth laureates will not receive a prize or stipend, said library spokesperson Aimee Reeder.

Berkeleyside caught up with Segrè over the phone after the inauguration party Tuesday evening. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

What drew you to slam poetry as a seventh grader at Willard Middle School?

First of all, massive credits to my English teacher that year, Miss Griffith, who inspired me to start writing and showed us a lot of these videos in class as we were preparing for our slam poetry unit. It happened at a really good time in my life. Middle school is really hard because there’s just a lot going socially and I was looking for a new way to communicate my feelings.

I was watching these videos online and in class, and seeing these people pour their hearts out on stage with the absolute most enthusiasm, energy — it just seemed like such a cool, revolutionary way to share what’s going on inside your brain. So often, teenagers and tweens are really scared of sharing what they’re thinking about. I remember I was pretty scared of getting on stage, but to see people do it so confidently and so energetically made the difference for me.

What was it like to serve as Alameda County’s co-vice youth poet laureate?

I was able to meet a lot of really cool, inspiring creative people through the Alameda County Youth Poet Laureate — like the two co-youth poet laureates, Nitika [Sathikya] and Yamini [Jain].

I sought out the position because Alameda County is just so big, and it was really tough for me to get any events going because they were inaccessible location-wise for me. It’s hard to know an entire county intimately.

I spoke on a couple of panels, which were mostly online, and we made postcards and bookmarks to hand out to the libraries, but it was not a very active year because we were getting out of Covid and there’s just not a lot happening in the poetry world for us to go to. Alameda County gave me a good foundation and showed me what is possible through [being] a youth poet laureate, and I’m really excited to spring more of my ideas into action.

What are some of the ways poetry brings people together?

Community is the foundation for change. We can’t get anywhere on our own, and community starts with vulnerability. I’ve never seen vulnerability in such a compressed, accessible way as poetry. Every time I go to an open mic, a slam, workshop or event and we get a poem or two out there, it can spark the most meaningful and vulnerable moments with complete strangers.

Who are your favorite writers?

I’m looking at my bookshelf right now. So, I’m not the first founder of the Berkeley High slam. It’s in its second or third time returning to Berkeley High, and it’s had these waves of really powerful poets coming through — Chinaka Hodge, Rafael Casal, David Diggs, Johnny Change, Obasi Davis. In terms of writing, I love Janae Johnson — she has an amazing book called Lessons On Being Tenderheaded, which is about identity, femininity and athletics, which are all stuff I like to write about and relate to. I also love Olivia Atwood’s Ode to the Women on Long Island, which inspired me to write more about everyday things that go under-appreciated.

What music have you been listening to lately?

I’ve been really into Norah Jones, Nick Drake, Hosier, Kendrick Lamar and Lauryn Hill. It’s rare that I would write a poem off of a song, but [music] definitely guides, especially, my performances. I’m really into rhythm, rhyme, syncopation and that all comes as an inspiration from music, especially from hip-hop.

As the city’s youth poet laureate, you’re encouraged to organize a community event. Have you given any thought as to what type of event you want to do?

Something I’m really passionate about is inspiring the younger generation to write. I got started by watching videos of slam poetry online, and I really just want them to be able to look at that and say, “You know, that could be me — I could be up there writing and sharing.”

Right now at the Berkeley High club, we’re trying to get an event geared toward prospective Berkeley High School students who are currently in middle school. It would be a poetry showcase and an open mic for middle schoolers, and I’d love to bring Berkeley Public Library into it.

In general, I’d love to host workshops in teen rooms for middle schoolers once they get out of school. I’d be so hyped to do any kind of assembly tour through the BUSD middle schools. I just really think that it starts early: If one kid can look up and see themselves in any aspect of my performance and be inspired to write, that’s a huge success to me.