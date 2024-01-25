Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- In a likely first for law enforcement, detectives with the East Bay Regional Park District used DNA to predict what a murder suspect’s face might look like — and then tried to run facial recognition on it. (Wired)
- UC Berkeley grade inflation: Charts show huge GPA jumps in these majors (SF Chronicle)
- Cause of death for UC Berkeley skeleton was blunt force injury (Berkeley Scanner)
- Undocumented students announce hunger strike for equal employment opportunities (Daily Cal)
- Yemeni American UC Berkeley students grapple with re-escalation of conflict (Daily Cal)
- Ongoing landslide in area over the Caldecott Tunnel raises concerns for Berkeley Hills residents (CBS)
- Bay Area moves beyond peak of winter ‘tripledemic’ (SF Chronicle)
- Mayor Arreguín sworn in as vice president of ABAG (East Bay Times)
- Joan Gelfand on writing her memoir, Outside Voices: A Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution (Local News Matters)
- Berkeley ag company named to Time’s list of best inventions of 2023 (Time)
- Fund To Invest $115 Million In Berkeley-Affiliated Startups (Robots.net)
