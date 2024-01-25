rainbow seen from cesar chavez park over berkeley ending about where people's park is
A rainbow seen from Cesar Chavez Park on Monday, Jan. 23. Photographer Refugio Hinojosa, who used to live in People’s Park, where the rainbow appears to end, said his interpretation wrote online that “God is saying save Peoples Park.” Credit: Refugio Hinojosa

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • In a likely first for law enforcement, detectives with the East Bay Regional Park District used DNA to predict what a murder suspect’s face might look like — and then tried to run facial recognition on it. (Wired)
  • UC Berkeley grade inflation: Charts show huge GPA jumps in these majors (SF Chronicle)
  • Cause of death for UC Berkeley skeleton was blunt force injury (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Undocumented students announce hunger strike for equal employment opportunities (Daily Cal)
  • Yemeni American UC Berkeley students grapple with re-escalation of conflict (Daily Cal)
  • Ongoing landslide in area over the Caldecott Tunnel raises concerns for Berkeley Hills residents (CBS)
  • Bay Area moves beyond peak of winter ‘tripledemic’ (SF Chronicle)
  • Mayor Arreguín sworn in as vice president of ABAG (East Bay Times)
  • Joan Gelfand on writing her memoir, Outside Voices: A Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution (Local News Matters)
  • Berkeley ag company named to Time’s list of best inventions of 2023 (Time)
  • Fund To Invest $115 Million In Berkeley-Affiliated Startups (Robots.net)

