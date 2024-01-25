Never miss local events! Sign up for Berkeleyside’s arts and culture newsletter, The Scene. And check out our roundup of affordable things to do anytime in Berkeley.

Around Berkeley

“Music of Resistance” will feature a five-piece chamber ensemble, the Berkeley Community Chamber Singers, and mezzo soprano Melinda Martinez Becker as soloist. They will premiere a new work titled “Chariot of Dragons” based on themes of resistance with original music by Costas Dafnis and poetry by Councilmember Terry Taplin. Courtesy: Greek Chamber Music Project

📚 Some might know Pat Thomas best as the drummer of the psychedelic jam band Mushroom, but he’s also an ardent chronicler of radical culture (like 2012’s Listen, Whitey!: The Sounds of Black Power 1965-1975), and he returns to the Bay Area to sign copies of his new book Material Wealth: Mining the Personal Archive of Allen Ginsberg after a discussion with Peter Hale. Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Mrs. Dalloway’s Bookstore. FREE (registration required)

🎶 While the three members of Alash are masters of Tuvan throat singing, they’ve added Western instruments, harmonies and song forms into the mix, while thriving in collaborations with singular groups such as the Sun Ra Arkestra and Béla Fleck & the Flecktones. Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Ashkenaz. $20-$25

🧤 Help the Berkeley Path Wanderers Association maintain local footpaths by joining its weekend work party, in which you’ll weed, sweep, rake and clip. Gloves and tools are available, but you’re welcome to bring your own. Bring water and a snack. Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. (Email path.maintenance@berkleypaths.org for the location.)

🎹 San Jose-reared, New York City-based vibraphone master Chris Dingman returns to Berkeley’s consciousness-expanding research center The Alembic to provide incantatory soundtracks for two sessions of the psychedelic sangha bardo bath, a death meditation led by Doc Kelley and Erika Rosenberg (and special guest Lama Mike at the late show) with surreal dharma art visuals created by Yosuh Jones and Aubrey Nehring. Saturday, Jan. 27, 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The Alembic. $18-$55

🎨 Berkeley Art Center exhibition “In The Presence Of: Collective Histories Of the Asian American Women Artists Association.” Curated by Christina Hiromi Hobbs, an art history Ph.D. candidate at Stanford, the exhibition poses the question “What is an Asian American woman artist?” and answers with a multiplicity of possibilities. Opening Saturday and running through April 20, the exhibition launches with a reception that includes a poetry performance by The Last Hoisan Poets, a merch shop and a special raffle. Saturday, Jan. 27, 4-6 p.m. Berkeley Art Center. FREE

🍷 Local artist Shogun Shido is leading a paint and sip at 2727 California. DJ Seamless will spin records, and singer-songwriter Nahuel Bronzini will perform original music with guitar, keyboard and drum machine. Event admission includes art supplies, light snacks and your first glass of wine. Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. 2727 California Street. $30 (RSVP)

🥁 Bay Area percussion maestro Michael Spiro makes a rare appearance with his Cuban folklore-meets-the-dance-floor project Spirology, which combines Lukumi bata drums with vintage danzón, featuring John Calloway on piano and flute, Chance Utter and Remi Spiro on percussion and vocals, bassist Steve Senft-Herrera, violinist Tregar Otton, and flutist Miguel Martinez. Saturday, Jan. 27, 8-9:30 p.m. California Jazz Conservatory. $25

🎸Sunday afternoon offers an easy trip to guitar heaven when a trio of masters come together in Guitar Trifecta, which features Calvin Keys (Ray Charles, Ahmad Jamal, and Bobby Hutcherson), Carl Lockett (Chuck Mangione, Randy Crawford, and Joey DeFrancesco), and Lloyd Gregory (Martha Reeves, Joe Sample, and Stanley Clarke) playing in a variety of combinations. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. The Back Room. $20

🇬🇷 The Greek Chamber Music Project will give the world premiere of Chariot of Dragons, in which composer Costas Dafnis has set four of Berkeley Councilmember Terry Taplin’s mythical poems to original music. The work was commissioned to honor the legacy of the late composer and activist Mikis Theodorais, who died in 2021. Titled Music of Resistance, the concert also features an arrangement of Theodorakis’ The Ballad of Mauthausen. Live stream tickets are available. Sunday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m. St. Mary Magdalen Church. $25

🎤 A reminder that any brave soul can get up and sing with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-winner and all-around vocal bodhisattva Bobby McFerrin Monday afternoons at Freight & Salvage, where he’s usually joined by Circlesongs comrades-in-improvisation David Worm, Bryan Dyer, and Berkeley-reared Destani Wolf. Monday, Jan. 29, noon. Freight & Salvage. $35

🦋 Learn about the butterflies of the East Bay at a virtual presentation with butterfly enthusiast Sarab Seth hosted by the UC Botanical Garden. Seth, a member of the National Butterfly Center and a volunteer at the garden, will show half of the 52 species he has encountered and photographed in the East Bay. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 12 p.m. Virtual. FREE (RSVP)

💜 Children’s book author A.J. Sass will discuss his new novel, Just Shy of Ordinary, which follows a 13-year-old nonbinary teen as they start public school for the first time. He’ll be joined in conversation by author Michael Leali. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Mrs. Dalloway’s. FREE (RSVP)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 As the lead vocalist for the great trad Scottish band Old Blind Dogs, guitarist Jim Malcolm has performed often on Bay Area stages, but he plays the Hillside Club in a more intimate context with his wife Susie Malcolm, a wondrous vocalist known for her expertise in the songs of North East Scotland. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Hillside Club. $25

🌎 Osprey Orielle Lake, the founder of the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, will celebrate the launch of her book The Story is in Our Bones: How Worldviews and Climate Justice Can Remake a World in Crisis. Other speakers include Corrina Gould, the director of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, Casey Camp-Horinek, the environmental ambassador for the Ponca Nation and Leila Salazar-Lopez, the executive director of Amazon Watch. Book proceeds will be donated to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust. Thursday, Feb. 1, 6:30. Brower Center. FREE

🎶 Learn about the roots of jazz at (strangely enough) the Lawrence Hall of Science. Local band The Dans of Steel will perform and discuss the music of Steely Dan and talk about composition analysis, the use of Afro-American musicians in jazz recording sessions, and much more. The event is included with museum admission. Saturday, Feb. 3, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Lawrence Hall of Science.

🎹 The Eco Ensemble will present a program devoted to works by UC Berkeley Music Department faculty member Cindy Cox, including her Hishuk ish ts’ awalk (All Things are One), inspired by the rainforest and native inhabitants of Canada’s Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, an the world premiere of excerpts from her theatrical The Road to Xibalba. Saturday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Hertz Hall, UC Berkeley. $36+

⛪ Previews of Berkeley Rep’s Cult of Love, a play about a deeply Christian family that reunites for a chaotic Christmas party in their childhood home, start on Friday, Jan. 26. The play, according to Berkeley Rep, “dares to challenge our perceptions of faith, family, and love.” Through March 3. $22.50-$134

🎧 Shotgun Players is giving the world premiere of Babes in Ho-lland, a play that follows two Black teens who connect over a shared love for R&B girl groups while attending a predominantly white college in Pittsburgh. (Read our review.) Through Feb. 4. $28-$40

👁️ The nonprofit Alma Rise Gallery, which opened in October in the North Shattuck neighborhood, will celebrate the opening of its second-ever exhibition centered around the ideas of invisibility and individuality. Titled Seen, the exhibition will highlight the work of Bay Area artist Laura Paladini. Through Feb. 9. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

Paolo Fazioli. Credit: Piedmont Piano Company

🧗 CreativeMornings is a monthly breakfast and conversation with an artist, maker, entrepreneur or creative individual from the community. For January’s event, the lecture series speaker is Langstyn Avery, a member of the Black Rock Collective, a group of Black and brown rock climbers looking to build community in a historically white-dominated sport. Avery also founded Nēgus In Nature, a group that focuses on getting Black folks outdoors, climbing included. He’s also an event curator working with other artists in the Bay. Friday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. WeWork, 1111 Broadway, Oakland. FREE (RSVP)

🎤 Berkeley jazz vocal star Tiffany Austin kicks off the new “Art and Song” music series she’s curating at Albany’s Abrams Claghorn Gallery Saturday afternoon with a duo performance featuring guitarist Brian Moran, a Brazilian music expert who co-founded Grupo Falso Baiano. Saturday, Jan. 27, 1-2:30 p.m. Abrams Claghorn Gallery. $25

🎻 The Berkeley-based Young People’s Symphony Orchestra, California’s oldest youth orchestra, will be joined by the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra (BCCO) for a performance of Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. Berkeley High sophomore Henry Stroud, the winner of the orchestra’s annual concerto competition, will play Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3. Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church, Walnut Creek. $20 (Free for students)

🎹 The Piedmont Piano Company is hosting a conversation with Paolo Fazioli, the Italian designer of the Fazioli grand piano. Attendees will hear from Fazioli on the construction of the piano at the Fazioli Piano Factory in Sacile, located north of Venice. In addition to the conversation, there will be a short solo performance by classical pianist and singer Frederick Hodges. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m. 1728 San Pablo Ave, Oakland. FREE (RSVP)

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.

