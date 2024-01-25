Robert Jenkins. Courtesy: Rita Brenden

Robert R R Jenkins, 71, a longtime Berkeley resident, ham radio enthusiast, and chief engineer with Able Engineering Services, died on Dec. 30 at a licensed care facility in American Canyon. He was a member of the Stationary Engineers Local 39 Union for over 25 years.

Robert was born in Oakland to Marie and Robert W. Rushing on Feb. 23, 1952. His father was killed in a tragic car accident when he was quite young. His mom then married Carl H. Jenkins, Jr. Carl became a leader in the western section of the Boy Scouts of America. Every two to three years the family moved to new locations in Arizona or California as Carl’s position required.

Eventually Robert’s half brother G. Andrew Jenkins was born. The family unit was often at Boy Scout camps for the summers. Both boys excelled in their quest for badges.

In the early 1970s, Robert attended two years of college at the University of Arizona, Tucson and then returned to Berkeley to assist his grandmother Martha. They purchased a Berkeley bungalow together.

She taught him Finnish cooking. He began working as a janitor and eventually was accepted for an apprenticeship in Stationary Engineering.

It was Robert’s uncle Eliot who introduced him to Citizen Band (CB) and amateur radio (HAM) in the late 1970s. That led to a lifelong passion for using amateur radio to provide safety communication on public service events, such as the Fire Watch days coordinated by the Berkeley Fire Department. Robert held an extra class license, frequently taught classes for all license levels, was a volunteer examiner for the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), and held officer positions in multiple radio clubs around the Bay Area. He mentored young and old persons interested in learning the official rules, equipment operation, and protocols for voice communication.

He met his companion Rita through an amateur radio class and they enjoyed 18 years together.

Robert retired from his chief engineer position in 2014 after contributing to multiple projects that lead to improved building functionality. In 2015 he and Rita participated in multiple research studies at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center after Robert’s speech became impaired. After three years of participation, Robert’s data suggested he had early symptoms of two rare neurological conditions, non-fluent variant primary progressive aphasia and progressive supranuclear palsy. After his death, his brain was donated to the UCSF Brain Bank and his body was cremated.

He is survived by his companion Rita and the family of his half-brother G. Andrew Jenkins.