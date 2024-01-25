The REI store on San Pablo Avenue, a regular target of burglars and thieves, was the scene of a triple arrest Jan. 18. Credit: Google Street View Credit: Google Street view

Berkeley police have been staking out commercial theft targets amid rising rates of retail burglary and theft, a strategy that paid off one night last week with three arrests at the San Pablo Avenue REI store.

Property crimes detectives and bicycle officers had set up a surveillance assignment outside the store Jan. 18, and at least two of the suspects were believed to be working together to steal $1,363 worth of jackets and backpacks, according to court records and police.

The two men, ages 59 and 60, both from San Francisco, “fled together and were detained by BPD as they fled the business via the rear door causing the alarm to sound,” according to declarations of probable cause by Berkeley police officers. “Both were still in possession of stolen items.”

One man claimed they’d stolen the goods “‘for a very important reason’ because someone he knew was sick,” while the other “said he committed the theft to get money,” according to the declarations.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged both men with commercial burglary and grand theft. The 59-year-old man was cited and released “due to an extended medical clearance from a prior medical condition” while the other remained in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in lieu of $50,000 bail Thursday, according to court and jail records. Information on the third person arrested was not immediately available.

The REI store “has been a target of relentless retail thieves who are organized and steal thousands of dollars in jackets and other high-end merchandise,” police Capt. Jen Tate told the Police Accountability Board Wednesday evening.

The retail-heavy neighborhood in which REI sits is a perennial target for thieves who are able to hop on and off the nearby freeway. Besides REI, the nearby North Face Outlet and Apple Store are also regular marks.

Commercial burglaries, while not the only crime that involves theft from businesses, have risen nearly every year since 2016, the first year city police began publishing data online. Commercial burglaries rose 31% from 2022 to 2023, and 169% between 2016 and 2023, according to police data. The trend was first reported by The Berkeley Scanner.

The “entire range of offenses that might be considered ‘retail theft’” rose 19% between 2022 and 2023, police Chief Jen Louis told the Police Accountability Board earlier this month.

In 2023, businesses in Berkeley reported $3.6 million in losses to theft, but “businesses in great part are under-reporting losses,” Louis said.

“Our detective division, patrol and bicycle officers have been doing these type of operations over the past several months and will continue doing these to the extent that we’re able to with our current staffing constraints,” Tate said Wednesday.