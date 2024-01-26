A 23-year-old Fairfield man was scheduled for arraignment Friday at the Wiley W. Manuel Superior Courthouse in Downtown Oakland. Credit: Pete Rosos

Berkeley police have arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man they believe was behind a shooting nearly 10 months ago.

Police said they found “physical evidence” of a shooting, but no apparent victims, near 8th Street and Channing Way on March 30, 2023, after investigating a report of a shooting.

While they did not say how they had identified him, nor offer a motive for the shooting, police said they believed the man had been the one to fire and that they arrested him at his Fairfield home Wednesday with the help of a U.S. Marshal Service fugitive task force. Berkeleyside is not naming the man arrested in accordance with our public safety reporting policy.

“A search warrant at the residence yielded additional evidence linking” the man to the shooting, according to a prepared statement from city police Friday.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him Friday with shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm with several aggravating factors, according to a criminal complaint.

At the time of the shooting he was already facing another felony case in Alameda County, and he was charged in yet another one between the time of the shooting and the time of his arrest, according to court records.

Police in Hayward arrested him on Aug. 31, 2022, after several callers reported a suspicious vehicle, with occupants wearing gloves and ski masks, in a parking lot near the Southland Mall, according to court records. He was charged with two gun crimes after that arrest, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Oakland police had previously arrested the man on May 3, 2023, while investigating an active burglary. They found him while searching yards on 25th street, and believed he had tried to pry open the door of a Burrito Express restaurant on Telegraph Avenue to steal cash from a safe inside, according to court records. Police also said he was caught on camera trying to break into a nearby cannabis dispensary. He was charged with two counts of commercial burglary after that arrest, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

Police said he was booked into the Berkeley City Jail following his arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday morning at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. He has a court appointment Feb. 6 from his 2023 arrest in Oakland and another on March 5 from his 2022 arrest in Hayward.