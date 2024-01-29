Andrea McLaughlin. Courtesy of her family

Andrea Entwistle McLaughlin, age 72, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer. She was insatiably warm, intelligent and fervently determined.

Andrea was born on Nov. 14, 1951, in Vineland, New Jersey, and moved to Berkeley in 1978, where she lived the rest of her life.

In 1981, at the age of 30, Andrea took over as owner and manager of Photolab, a position she held for the rest of her life. Thanks to her dedication and passion, Photolab continues to enjoy immense success and remains one of the last fine art photo processing labs in the Bay Area. Photolab started as a specialist in black and white developing and printing. Over the years it expanded into color and then made the transition to digital printing. Photolab remains a paragon of the Bay Area photography community and will continue welcoming photographers of all kinds to create memories and carry on the legacy Andrea created.

A photo taken by Andrea McLaughlin. Courtesy of her family

A photo taken by Andrea McLaughlin. Courtesy of her family

Andrea was on the advisory board for the Laney Photography Department and helped them develop their programs. She was also a benefactor for the Berkeley High School photography program, and hired several Berkeley High students to work at her lab.

Aside from her successful career, Andrea had a variety of hobbies. She enjoyed traveling, reading mystery novels and capturing photos of her community, family, friends, and her adorable cat, Gilbert.

Andrea is survived by her loving husband, George; her son, Alexander; her daughter, Grace; and her sister, Marie. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Entwistle, and her father, Robert Entwistle.

Andrea McLaughlin on her wedding day. Courtesy of her family

Andrea McLaughlin and her husband, George. Courtesy of her family

A memorial gallery exhibit will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former Lightroom Gallery in North Berkeley on Monday, Jan. 29. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

In lieu of flowers, the McLaughlin family is requesting donations to the Berkeley High School photography department. These contributions will help to cultivate the next generation of photographers.