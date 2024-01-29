Jeremy Redman says his espresso martinis are the best in Oakland. As the owner of Nectar Social Club, which opened in September, he will stand on that statement. Redman also stands on the need to change the model for cafes.

His dream of having a queer lounge first formed in 2017 but solidified in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when the future of socializing in public was in doubt. This is at the time when people said Downtown Oakland would never go back to “normal.”

“People were rioting in the streets. And this is when I said I want to wake up, I said: ‘I know what I want to do, I want to open up a queer venue,’” Redman said.

Redman feels the Bay Area queer community was more vibrant when he first moved to Oakland from Florida nearly a decade ago

Redman began working for The Hatch, owned by Pancho Kachingwe, soon after he arrived in Oakland, and didn’t stray too far to open his own business.

Nectar Social Club: Open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 a.m.; 408 15th St., Oakland; nectarsocialclub.com

Taking up the corner of 15th and Franklin streets the interconnected shops — Nectar, The Hatch and Sessions — are sister spaces with adjoining doors. Each has its own personality, making for a fun, short-distance bar crawl, and the space works best with large crowds and events.

Before the conversion, Nectar was originally the arcade attached to Sessions.

“I think that the vision of the Afrofuture is pinball arcade is really cute,” said Redman.

but it’s not enough to be cute. “We had to get rid of the pinball machines to have enough room for the people.”

He went on to explain that with everything being personalized, streamed and delivered directly to your doorstep, people need a reason to leave their homes. Nectar fits 80 people standing for nights when they are hosting dance parties. While it feels small, Redman explains the space actually works to their benefit.

“An event in this space with 70 people feels full and lively and warm and rich,” he said. “There’s other venues where 70 people means they have to shut down early because they’re not going to meet their bar numbers.”

Nectar Social Club claims the best espresso martini in Oakland. Credit: Brandy Collins

On those nights customers can sip their signature espresso martinis, listed on the menu under “Buzzin,” a collection of caffeinated alcoholic drinks which also includes “The Gemstone,” a coffee-bean infused old fashioned. The menu also includes soda, wine, beer, and additional coffee drinks and cocktails.

For the day time co-working crowd, there’s a seasonal selection Sweet Potato Latte, made with a homemade sweet potato syrup. Redman knew opening a cafe in Oakland would come with a number of issues that he has to contend with.

From the beginning, Redman said the venue has been about creating and sustaining not just the queer community but the queer-adjacent community as well. Because we’re all in this together.

“We’re for the queers and for the queer-adjacent,” said Redman “And if you have to ask if you’re queer adjacent, that’s a personal journey.”

The opening event was called “We Run This,” collaborated with Oaklash, a drag and queer performance event, and raised nearly $7,000 for a queer disabled performers fund.

Following the pandemic, people’s habits, patterns and communities have shifted. Rising prices, crime and business regulations have changed the way people go out into the world.

Redman says the way businesses operates in Oakland also has to shift. ”The crux of a lot of these issues are rooted in the economic history of Oakland in general,” said Redman. “We are taking band-aids and putting them on very old wounds that I don’t know will actually come in and heal those ones from the inside out.”

Jeremy Redman (center), owner of Nectar Social Club, talks with a customer. Credit: Brandy Collins

“There’s a cultural shift that has been happening,” said Redman. “The nature and the way that people consume alcohol, the nature in which people interact with nightlife has changed and so we’re seeing a changing of the guards.”

Redman believes the old model of the “gay club” doesn’t work anymore.

“So many of our spaces are still running the same old script of being the gay space when in reality, Gen Z is stepping in as the ‘queerish generation,’” said Redman. “And the categories of straight or gay don’t fit anymore.”

He hopes Nectar will become the prototype for new spaces that aren’t specific to gay men but are inclusive of everyone who crosses Nectar’s threshold. The warm burnt orange paint with Afrofuturistic mural gives a warm feeling for a coffee date while the DJ booth in the corner lets any visitor know a party could happen at any moment.

Redman says Nectar’s block has been relatively safe but that doesn’t mean they have not been impacted by the rise in property crimes and other issues facing the neighborhood.

“I’ve seen people in downtown Oakland, get their windows ‘bipped’ and go up to the bar, order a drink and dance it out and they still have a great night.” said Redman “That’s the power of the human spirit. And so this is what we’re offering here [at Nectar].”

It’s not all dark and doomsday for Redman, which is why he opened Nectar to bring joy during a time that may be difficult.

“We are helping to co-create the economy with the city,” he said.