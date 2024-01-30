Bushman is a film about a Nigerian schoolteacher in the Bay Area, depicting tumultuous campus protests, clashes between activists and police officers, and the fraught politics of race, class, and immigration in the United States.

Bushman, shows at BAMPFA, 2155 Center St., Sat. Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and returns Feb. 24. Ticket information online.

The subject matter could have been pulled from yesterday’s headlines, but in fact the film is a time capsule from 1971, rescued from decades of obscurity by a major new restoration undertaken by the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Although the film won awards and was celebrated by critics, it was never released widely or on home viewing formats — meaning that, outside of festivals and occasional repertory screenings over the decades, it has been almost impossible to see until now.

On Sat., Feb. 3, BAMPFA will screen Bushman, directed by David Schickele, a major figure in the Bay Area’s independent filmmaking scene during the 1960s and ’70s.

Starring in Bushman as Gabriel, the Nigerian teacher, was a nonprofessional actor Paul Eyam Nzie Okpokam from Nigeria. He and Schickele met when Schickele was teaching English in Nigeria, with the Peace Corps, in the early 1960s.

A preview of the movie “Bushman.” Courtesy of BAMPFA

Schickele had originally conceived the film as a comedic docudrama set at what was then San Francisco State College — but when that campus became convulsed by a series of racial justice protests during the filming process in 1968, he rewrote the script to incorporate the demonstrations as they unfolded, as well as their impact on the real-life Okpokam. The resulting film is both a vivid historical document of Bay Area protest culture and a dramatically compelling portrait of the immigrant experience in the United States.

BAMPFA holds one of the only copies of Bushman in its collection of 18,000 films and videos. Jon Shibata, the BAMPFA film archivist, and Antonella Bonfanti, the former BAMPFA film collection supervisor, spearheaded the restoration with the support of The Film Foundation, an organization founded by Martin Scorsese to safeguard the very best of world cinema. Ross Lipman, an independent film preservationist, oversaw the project.

Multi-talented filmmaker

The filmmaker, Schickele, was born in Iowa in 1937 and raised in North Dakota and Washington, D.C. A violinist, he played at Radio City Music Hall for several years and toured with the Robert Shaw Chorale. Soon after moving to the Bay Area, he turned to filmmaking and amassed an impressive body of work as a director, editor and actor — culminating in a Guggenheim Fellowship for filmmaking in 1979. He died in 1999.

Another of Schickele’s best-known works is the autobiographical documentary Give Me a Riddle (1966) about his years in the Peace Corps. It will screen on a double bill with Bushman on Feb. 3.

Both films were heavily influenced by Schickele’s collaborations with Rob Nilsson, a founding member of the radical “Cine-Manifesto” collective that sprang up in San Francisco during the 1960s. Nilsson will appear in person at the Feb. 3 screening, alongside Schickele’s surviving family members, as well as cast and crew, and archivists who worked on the restoration.

National relaunch of film

In addition to celebrating Schickele’s unsung legacy, this momentous screening and conversation marks a kickoff of sorts for Bushman’s relaunch, as the new BAMPFA-led restoration heads out for a national release. Under the auspices of the New York-based film distributors Milestone Films and Kino Lorber, the restoration has been playing at European film festivals to unanimous acclaim for the past several months, and it received its North American premiere in mid-January at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Its West Coast premiere at BAMPFA coincides with a weeklong theatrical run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the first in an upcoming series of theatrical engagements across North America. The film will return to BAMPFA for a repeat screening on Sat., Feb. 24.

“We’re delighted to partner with The Film Foundation on restoring this historically important work of American independent cinema, which has a special resonance for our own community here in the Bay Area as a product of the vibrant social justice currents that have shaped our region’s history,” said Julie Rodrigues Widholm, BAMPFA’s executive director.

“By activating the unique holdings of our internationally distinguished film collection — and partnering with distributors like Kino and Milestone to make these holdings available to a wider audience — BAMPFA continues to shape a more expansive and inclusive film history.”

Bushman’s restoration by BAMPFA and The Film Foundation was funded by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation. Additional support provided by Peter Conheim, Cinema Preservation Alliance.