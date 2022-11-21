With the holiday season approaching, we’ve launched an annual holiday gift guide! This guide is a one-stop shop for all those looking to find the perfect gift from a wide variety of our very own local businesses. Use this list to discover and select the best gift in the East Bay for your loved ones. We invited local artisans and small businesses around the Bay Area to submit detailed, paid-for listings for the guide.

Please fill out the form to reserve a spot in our Winter 2022 gift guide. For additional questions, please contact Colleen Leary by phone at (925) 451-5425 or email.