Guests: Designer and technologist Mindy Seu, podcaster Lauren Schiller, and activist Hadley Dynak.

We’ll be exploring the frontiers of feminism today in our May Idea Makers. Mindy Seu’s Cyberfeminism Index is a social and political act. It digs into the long-ignored origins of cyberfeminism and its wide-ranging legacy. Lauren Schiller and Hadley Dynak’s recent book, It’s a Good Day to Change the World is a guide for action featuring 30 groundbreaking activists, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are forging a path to a feminist future.

S﻿eu will be in conversation with Oliver Haug, a journalist at Ms. Magazine and a contributing editor at Xtra Magazine. That discussion will be followed by Schiller and Dynak in conversation with Ally Markovich, a reporter on Berkeleyside.

Idea Makers is Berkeleyside’s quarterly celebration of Berkeleyʼs stature in the world of ideas through unscripted, informative, and thought-provoking conversations. Doors open at 6PM and the program in the theater will start at 6:30PM. Ticket holders have access to BAMPFA’s galleries the day of Idea Makers: arrive early and show your ticket at the BAMPFA admissions desk to take advantage of this special offer. Berkeleyside thanks Red Oak Realty and Kaiser Permanente for their generous sponsorship support of Idea Makers.

More about our guests:

Mindy Seu is a designer and technologist based in New York City, currently teaching as an Assistant Professor at Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts and Critic at Yale School of Art. Her expanded practice involves archival projects, techno-critical writing, performative lectures, and design commissions. Mindy’s ongoing Cyberfeminism Index, which gathers three decades of online activism and net art, was commissioned by Rhizome and presented at the New Museum in its online form, and its print form is a recipient of a Graham Foundation Grant.

Lauren Schiller is an award-winning interviewer and the creator of numerous podcasts and radio shows including Inflection Point, about how women rise up, build power, and lead change. Before Inflection Point, Lauren co-created, produced and hosted one of the first women-led podcasts which also aired on commercial radio and Comcast TV. She was Executive Producer of Audio for Salon Media and has been a guest host for The Conversation on the BBC World Service. She also moderates live events, including for City Arts & Lectures, The Commonwealth Club, Cal Performances, and JCCSF. She lives in Berkeley. Hadley Dynak is an activist, storyteller, and creative producer who helps causes and groups express why their work matters, join up with one another, and raise funds for impact. She’s worked with dozens of organizations across the country including Code for America, Hirsch Philanthropy Partners, the International Museum of Women, and the Park City Summit County Arts Council. Through her creative consultancy, PEAK86, she collaborates with artists to bring big ideas into the world, inspire conversation, and drive action. She and her husband also own Western Hills Garden, a landmark public garden in Occidental, California where they work to preserve its unique, biodiverse ecosystem and provide opportunities to connect people, plants, and place. She lives in Berkeley.

P﻿hotos: Mindy Seu portrait by Alexa Viscius; Lauren Schiller and Hadley Dynak portrait by Jen Werner.