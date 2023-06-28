Marguerites, in yellow and white, at the UC Botanical Garden. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

Berkeley Wire

Light streams into the Berkeley City Club pool. Credit: Thomas Hawk

Berkeley Wire

A street-side garden in Berkeley. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

Berkeley Wire

A cypress at the Berkeley Marina. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

Berkeley Wire

California Quail from Tilden, Saturday, May 20th 2023, Matthew Raifman. For more, you can find him on Instagram @MatthewRaifman

Berkeley Wire

A stanza from Amanda Gorman’s “In This Place (An American Lyric)” featured on the new mosaic-glass mural in downtown Berkeley on the Logan Park building. Credit: William Newton

Berkeley Wire

Flowers in bloom in Tilden. Credit: msuner/Flickr

Berkeley Wire

A double rainbow arced over Berkeley Tuesday night, as seen from the marina. Credit: Citizen reporter

Berkeley Wire

