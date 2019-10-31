Nosh Guide

East Bay bars and restaurants that require proof of vaccination, COVID-19 test results, or masking

As the highly transmissible delta variant spreads, bars and restaurants across the East Bay are enacting new rules for drinkers and diners to keep patrons and workers safe. A growing number of places require proof of vaccination at the door, while others will also accept a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours. Many other businesses have instituted new rules on mask use for all patrons.

If you are drinking or dining with an unvaccinated person, all is not lost: Many (but not all) places with streetside outdoor dining will allow proofless patrons to take a seat. In the guide below, you’ll see the latest information we have on restaurants with new restrictions, as well as a list of businesses with outdoor dining if you prefer to further mitigate your risks.

If you’re a bar or restaurant owner who’d like to add your business to this list, please submit this form.

If you’d like to submit a correction, please submit this form.

This guide was last updated on July 29, 2021