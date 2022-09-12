How does 1 East Bay block sustain so many coffee shops?
This short stretch between Berkeley and Oakland boasts a multitude of java joints.
Kanen Coffee’s espresso machine repair is a spiritual practice—and a viral hit
Sam Kanenwisher’s YouTube channel of espresso test shots has attracted millions of views.
High 5ive just launched one of Oakland’s highest brunches
One of the hottest nightclubs in the city is hoping to lure the sun-seeking crowd with a new rooftop brunch.
Berkeley’s Starter Bakery is opening a storefront in Rockridge
After 12 years as a farmers market and wholesale favorite, Starter Bakery is opening a brick-and-mortar location on a busy Oakland block.