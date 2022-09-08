Oaklandia Cafe comes full circle to open inside former Specialty’s
The popular restaurant’s second location at 555 City Center just opened its doors.
New Berkeley smashburger spot promises chopped cheese and banana milkshakes
Cal Kepner’s Berserk Burger promises crispy and wafer-thin patties on brioche and American-cheesy chopped sandwiches on hero buns.
Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef
State Flour Pizza Company’s Derek Lau has worked at some of the region’s most-honored restaurants — and now he’s opening an Elmwood pie shop.
Founder of new East Bay queer bar dreams of a ‘Castro of Oakland’
After years of delays, Oakland’s newest LGBTQIA+ bar is almost ready to open.