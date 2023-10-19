Our Schools section is supported by
Need help managing vegetation around your Berkeley Hills home? City will have $4 million to pass out
A patchwork of city, university and regional projects adds up to millions of dollars’ worth of wildfire safety work on the horizon for Berkeley.
Remembering Cliff Wong, former Berkeley High principal, interim BUSD superintendent, basketball star
Wong served as principal at Berkeley High during the Civil Rights Movement and had an “encyclopedic knowledge” of the district’s history.
Berkeley High students walk out to protest Israeli bombardment of Palestine
About 150 Berkeley High students walked out of class Wednesday and marched from Civic Center to the Cal campus through downtown Berkeley.
Berkeley successfully integrated its schools. Now California is studying its playbook.
The California reparations task force proposes allowing students to transfer within and between school districts, citing Berkeley as a rare example of successful integration.
Berkeley City College names Denise Richardson as next president
Richardson, who has served as interim president since July, has 20 years experience as an instructor and administrator in the Peralta Community College District.
Sexual harassment
UC Berkeley
Beyond the buses
In 1968, Berkeley Unified integrated all its elementary schools, taking an unprecedented approach. On the 50th anniversary of that move, in a three-part series, Berkeleyside examined that history, its legacy and the equity issues that remain unsolved.