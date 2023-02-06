East Bay Summer Camp Guide

Outdoor Camps

  4. Aventura – Summer Camp At EBI

    06/26/2023 – 08/11/2023

    Aventura-Summer Camp at EBI Join us at Aventura Summer Camp at EBI where campers can participate in engaging, innovative and age-appropriate enriching activities in Spanish, STEAM, Athletics, and Global Arts, led by our outstanding faculty and renowned industry partners. Each of our summer camp weeks are full of FUN!

    Our EBI Summer Camps are open to both EBI and non-EBI students from PK-4th grades with no prior Spanish language required. […]

  9. Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) at UC Berkeley

    06/20/2023 – 07/28/2023

    UC Berkeley’s ATDP offers challenging summer courses for highly motivated young scholars in grades K-11. For over 40 years we have offered stimulating and invigorating classes designed for academic advancement and enrichment. Students can explore academic passions through in-person or remote learning. Secondary Division (grades 7-11) is held for six weeks at the UC Berkeley campus and Elementary Division (grades K-6) is held for three weeks at Washington Elementary School in Point Richmond. […]
