East Bay Summer Camp Guide
Outdoor Camps
Summer Academy
06/12/2023 – 07/07/2023
For grades 6-9, Summer Academy offers robust academic and enrichment courses, from Math and Spanish, to Drama and Gardening. Students develop social-emotional, creative, and intellectual skills, all while getting to know the O’Dowd campus.
We offer a flexible morning and afternoon schedule, and free organic lunch for students who enroll in 3 or more classes. […]
UC Berkeley Youth Recreation
06/05/2023 – 08/11/2023
With over 60 years of experience, UC Berkeley Youth Recreation (formerly Cal Youth Camps) offers a wide variety of award-winning camps and sports activities for ages 4-17. We offer comprehensive recreational day camps as well as high-caliber camps for nearly every interest, whether it’s swimming or skateboarding, sailing or martial arts, […]
Aztec Tennis camps
06/02/2023 – 09/15/2023
Summer Tennis Camp Ages 6-16yrs June thru Sept! Weekly
perfect introductory for the beginner, intermediate, advanced or returning junior novice tennis player lots of technique, drills and fun, meet new friends t-shirt snacks provided. No refunds.Camp Format Day camp Ages 6-16 Locations Albany/Kensington, Emeryville, Oakland, Richmond/Point Richmond, […]
Aventura – Summer Camp At EBI
06/26/2023 – 08/11/2023
Aventura-Summer Camp at EBI Join us at Aventura Summer Camp at EBI where campers can participate in engaging, innovative and age-appropriate enriching activities in Spanish, STEAM, Athletics, and Global Arts, led by our outstanding faculty and renowned industry partners. Each of our summer camp weeks are full of FUN!
Our EBI Summer Camps are open to both EBI and non-EBI students from PK-4th grades with no prior Spanish language required. […]
CAMP JCAS
06/05/2023 – 08/04/2023
Create and Explore with us this summer! Camp JCAS cultivates curiosity and inspires creative expression through hands-on making, tinkering, and designing. We offer small, weekly, thematic camps from carpentry, painting and comics, to stop motion-animation and game design. Campers work with professional artists and makers on both individual and collaborative projects. […]
Camp Loma Mar
06/11/2023 – 08/04/2023
Camp Loma Mar is the East Bay’s oldest and best-known overnight camp, operating year-round on over one hundred acres of pristine mountain land next to Pescadero Creek. We are a traditional overnight facility, and during the Summer we offer 7 one-week camp sessions, which provide kids opportunities to socialize, gain life skills, […]
Summer Sailing Camp
06/05/2023 – 08/18/2023
Join us at Richmond Yacht Club, located in the beautiful town of Point Richmond, Ca. Sheltered by Angel Island and the breakwater of Brooks Island, our unique location offers access to multiple sailing venues perfect for students of all levels. Costs include instruction, boat-charter, and a summer membership for the student/family*. […]
Cazadero Music Camp
06/19/2023 – 08/05/2023
For more than 65 years, Cazadero has offered a dynamic overnight music camp that strikes a thoughtful balance between in-depth music education and carefree summer camp fun. We provide a nurturing, inspirational environment for young musicians ages 9-18. Caz is located in Sonoma County where young musicians learn together under a canopy of spectacular redwood trees. […]
Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) at UC Berkeley
06/20/2023 – 07/28/2023
UC Berkeley’s ATDP offers challenging summer courses for highly motivated young scholars in grades K-11. For over 40 years we have offered stimulating and invigorating classes designed for academic advancement and enrichment. Students can explore academic passions through in-person or remote learning. Secondary Division (grades 7-11) is held for six weeks at the UC Berkeley campus and Elementary Division (grades K-6) is held for three weeks at Washington Elementary School in Point Richmond. […]
Firecracker Math
06/12/2023 – 07/24/2023
FireCracker Summer MATH Camps are for curious and challenge-loving kids ages 6 – 16. Our in-person camps combine half-day math instruction followed by optional fun activities in the afternoon. OR enroll your child in our week-long Summer MATH Boost Program, customized to balance online and offline learning. Different times and days are offered. […]
Rosetta Institute Molecular Medicine Workshops
06/04/2023 – 09/01/2023
We offer a variety of workshops on molecular medicine for high-achieving high school and middle school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine or related fields, such as biomedical research, drug development, pharmacy or nursing. Camps are offered in summer and winter and there are online and in-person options available, […]
