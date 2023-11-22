What would you do without Berkeleyside? Our independent, nonprofit newsroom delivers compelling, trustworthy stories about Berkeley each and every day. You read them, you share them with your friends … can you also support our work with a donation to our end-of-year fundraising campaign?
Thank you for your interest in donating to support our work
Thank you for your interest in donating stock or through your DAF.
Our award-winning journalism is powered by readers. Erica Kesel, our Senior Director of Development, will be in touch shortly with details on how to give stock or through your donor advised fund. You can reach Erica at erica@citysidejournalism.org.