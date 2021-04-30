Berkeley COVID-19 vaccines are now open to 16 and over, regardless of residence

Anyone 16 and over can now get their COVID-19 vaccine at Berkeley’s Golden Gate Fields mass vaccination site, whether they live in the city or not, due to rising vaccine supply and inoculation rates.

While local residents have been getting their shots from health care providers, pharmacies and other organizations throughout the Bay Area, the Golden Gate Fields site was previously prioritizing only Berkeley and Alameda County residents.

The city said on Friday that this site is now open to anyone aged 16 years or above, and same-day appointments are widely available. All adults became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April.

Vaccine appointments were still hard to come by as recently as last month, but they’re now much easier to access as Berkeley hits a milestone of 70% of its residents having received their first dose. Just above 45% of the city is fully vaccinated, along with 43% of Alameda County.

There are currently thousands of vaccination appointments available at Golden Gate Fields through MyTurn, along with those being made available on a pop-up basis at community clinics, local churches, homeless shelters and more.

For more information on how to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, check out our updated FAQ guide.