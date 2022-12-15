Hello from Pamela Turntine, the new editor-in-chief of Berkeleyside
The crisis in traditional local news, which I have experienced first-hand, means outlets like Berkeleyside are critical. I could not have made a better choice than to join the team at this moment.
7 ways Berkeleyside can help you
We can help you tell your story, remember your loved one or spread the word about your events. And there are a few ways you can help us, too.
We’ve made a few changes to Berkeleyside comments
We’ve shortened the commenting window, removed downvotes and made a few other adjustments to improve the quality of discussion on Berkeleyside.
Want to contribute for Berkeleyside as a freelancer?
We want to make it easy to understand our process. Here’s what we’re looking for, and how we’ll support you.
Job alert: Berkeleyside is hiring a senior public safety reporter
This is an exciting time to join us as the newsroom is reimagining its approach to public safety reporting.
Berkeleyside wins 3 local journalism awards
The Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists honored three Berkeleyside reporters for their work on schools and housing reporting.
Berkeleyside wins 2 awards for excellence in journalism
Supriya Yelimeli and Doug Ng were recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists for their outstanding work in 2021.
Berkeleyside wins 3 journalism awards, including for food coverage
The Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognized Berkeleyside’s 2020 Nosh coverage, feature reporting and longform storytelling.
Berkeleyside wins community journalism and longform awards from the Society of Professional Journalists
Berkeleyside won the community journalism honor for the third time. Natalie Orenstein was recognized for her series on Berkeley’s landmark school integration program.
Berkeleyside’s Frances Dinkelspiel wins SPJ excellence award for longform story on Milo Yiannopoulos
‘One day, one night: The fuse that lit the Battles of Berkeley’ is a 12,000-word oral history crafted by Frances Dinkelspiel that tells a story through the voices of those who were there.