7 ways Berkeleyside can be of service to you

Beyond keeping you in the know about the news of the city, there are lots of ways we work to help the Berkeley community.

The Berkeleyside team met up in November at Way Station Brew. Courtesy: Berkeleyside

The mission of Berkeleyside is to break news, build community and serve our readers. And we hope you see us as more than just a place to read the news. We can help you by:

TELLING YOUR STORY Our small team relies on the community’s eyes and ears to know what’s happening in your neighborhood. Without tips from readers, we wouldn’t have reported on how a West Berkeley landlord delayed telling commercial tenants about toxic air readings, or how the 97-year-old resident of a senior home struggled to return to her apartment that was plagued by plumbing problems. We want to hear from you! Use our handy tips form to let us know about potential scandals and what strange thing you spotted while walking around town in your sandals.

PRESENTING YOUR PHOTOS TO THE WORLD We love seeing what you’re seeing around town. Send photographs to editors@berkeleyside.org. If you’re on Flickr, add images to our Berkeleyside Flickr group. If you’re on Instagram, tag #Berkeleyside. If you’re on Twitter, tag @Berkeleyside. We might feature your photos and will always credit you.

REMEMBERING YOUR LOVED ONE As part of our service to the community, we welcome submissions of obituaries from family and friends of Berkeley residents who have passed on. We do not charge for this service. Let us know if a loved one died recently and you’d like to write a remembrance of their life. There’s no hurry — we often publish obituaries many months later. And if you hear about the death of someone who helped shape your community, you can let their family and friends know this option is available to them.

SPREADING THE WORD ABOUT YOUR EVENTS Whether you want to let your neighbors know about next weekend’s block party or you need to publicize a hot concert at your bar, our self-serve events calendar is a great tool for visibility. Browse through upcoming events and submit your own.

SHARING YOUR REPORTING AND OPINIONS We’re always looking for pitches from local freelancers who have Berkeley-specific ideas, and for missives from community members who are passionate about items of local interest. Write to editors@berkeleyside.org for details.

ALERTING YOU TO DANGER When there’s severe weather, wildfires, earthquakes or tsunamis, you should turn first to AC Alert, Nixle and UC Berkeley’s WarnMe system for emergency updates. But Berkeleyside is a key resource as well, putting alerts in context and keeping you updated with new information as quickly as we learn it. In times of danger, you can check Berkeleyside Twitter and look out for our breaking news alerts (which you can sign up for even if you don’t want to receive our daily briefing).

POINTING YOU TO OTHER NEWS ABOUT BERKELEY Each week there’s too much going on in Berkeley, and too many Berkeleyans doing incredible things, for us to cover everything. That’s why we regularly put together the Berkeley Wire, our roundup of stories about Berkeley appearing in other outlets around the country and the world. If you see a story about Berkeley elsewhere, especially if it’s in an obscure or far-flung news publication, drop us a line at editors@berkeleyside.org.

If there are any other ways we can help make your life better in Berkeley, please drop us a line. And if you’re so obliged, here are a few things you can do to help Berkeleyside.

ADVERTISE We are always happy to speak with advertisers and sponsors who want to build their brand through Berkeley’s main daily news source. Learn more.

DONATE We never charge to read our stories, but local news is not free to produce. Make a one-time donation or give monthly. We can’t do it without you. And we love reading the messages you write along with your donations.

SHARE OUR WORK We need your help to grow. If you don’t already, you can follow Berkeleyside on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Share our stories on social media, including Nextdoor, and with your neighborhood groups and other networks, if you find them valuable. Or email them to your friends and neighbors. Small efforts like this help amplify our work.

GET OUR EMAILS We have three main email options: a daily headline briefing, a daily roundup of our best food news and periodic breaking news alerts. Our emails are always free, we never share or sell your information, and you can unsubscribe at anytime. Sign up for one or all of them.

SAY THANK YOU We work hard to bring you the news. If you appreciate the nuance we bring to a particular story, or if you’re struck by a clever turn of phrase, send us a note sharing your appreciation. Our email addresses are at the bottom of each story we publish. (And be specific. We’re journalists, so we love detail!)