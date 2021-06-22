From great golf to exquisite events, the Berkeley Country Club marks a century

The Berkeley Country Club is one of the best kept secrets in Northern California. The course is absolutely superb and a challenge for golfers of every ability.

The 9th hole at the BCC overlooks the bay, its islands, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Credit: Berkeley Country Club

This summer, as the storied Berkeley Country Club officially marks its centennial, the club celebrates both its beautiful and challenging golf course, and its 1920s Tudor-style clubhouse, available both to members, and — for special events — to the community at large.

First, the golf…

Superbly routed over natural terrain and incorporating breathtaking 360-degree views of San Francisco, the Golden Gate, Mt. Tamalpais and Wildcat Canyon, the Berkeley Country Club golf course is unmatched in Northern California sporting circles.

The 18-hole, par-72 course features 6,508 yards of golf from the longest tees, with a slope rating of 133 on ryegrass, and deceptively difficult greens. Playable for all skill levels, the terrain offers no shortage of challenge or character, with the hills and mature trees shaping the layout and making for rounds that have always been breathtaking and are never boring.

The club was planned by founder Robert Hunter, a UC Berkeley professor, and 12 friends, aided by renowned golf course designer William “Willie” Watson. They sought to create a golf course and social club in the verdant hills not far from the UC campus, with a design to rival the greatest courses of Scotland and Ireland. The clubhouse was designed by well-known Berkeley architect Walter Ratcliff, Jr. and became the club’s social “hearth and home.”

The course underwent a comprehensive restoration in 2011 that received national praise and recognition, including the “Award for Excellence” from the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

A diverse and welcoming community

While a private club, the Berkeley Country Club has always been a diverse and inclusive community, with a variety of membership options that ensure it remains accessible and welcoming to people of all ages and life experiences. The Intermediate Memberships are designed for those under 40 and their families to enjoy the club’s sport and social amenities – including the golf course, driving range, chipping and putting greens, fitness center, and the classic clubhouse restaurant and bar – as they move toward full Equity Membership.

The Social Membership provides family access to all of the club’s amenities, as well as an aggregate of nine golf rounds a year. All members receive invitations to a host of local tournaments and group events throughout the year, and have exclusive access to “behind-the-scenes” member trips to golfing destinations across the United States and around the world.

Come for the views, stay for the party

In addition to an extraordinary golf experience, the Berkeley Country Club is renowned for its five-star customer service and gourmet cuisine. Farm-to-fork seasonal menus featuring organic and sustainably harvested ingredients are presented daily in the Hunter Grill. The classic clubhouse bar is a popular place to grab a casual drink and a bite with friends before or after a round.

The Berkeley Country Club is open to non-members, too, for events with a breathtaking view. Credit: Berkeley Country Club.

A popular venue for weddings, graduations, business gatherings and other group events, the Berkeley Country Club is the perfect place to bring families, friends and colleagues together in a unique, historic setting. Against the club’s stunning views above San Francisco Bay, the BCC offers non-members customized event planning services for groups of 25 to 300. The Bay Ballroom with its built-in dance floor can accommodate over 250 guests for a reception, while the Vista Deck provides a jaw-dropping backdrop for sit-down ceremonies for up to 200. Whatever the occasion or the size of your party, the BCC’s acclaimed catering and events team is available to work with you to create a customized and unforgettable experience.

For great golf, great food, and great people, there truly is no place in the East Bay like the Berkeley Country Club. Welcome home.

