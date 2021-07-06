According to Trackers Bay, neither camp programs nor campers “are involved in this matter in any way.”

Tyler Robles. Credit: Contra Costa County DA

A counselor at Trackers Bay, a popular Berkeley-based outdoor camp with locations around the Bay Area, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities report.

The counselor, 36-year-old Tyler Robles of Richmond, was immediately placed on leave from Trackers Bay and “resigned shortly thereafter,” according to an email the camp sent to parents the day after the arrest.

According to the July 1 email, “There is no indication at this time that any Trackers students or programs — past or present — are involved in this matter in any way, and Trackers continues to seek information from law enforcement.”

Robles was arrested Wednesday at the Trackers Bay Freestone camp, at 10635 Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which posted news of the arrest on its Facebook page.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

“Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for Robles and his home,” then searched the home that day, according to the June 30 post from the sheriff’s office. “During the search, they learned that Robles is currently a camp counselor employed by Trackers Bay in Berkeley. They also discovered he is supervising and had access to juvenile campers in Sonoma County.”

Berkeleyside has asked Trackers Bay whether Robles had similar access in Berkeley and how long Robles had worked for the organization; there had been no response as of publication time.

Scott Alonso, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, which oversaw the arrest, said the investigation into Robles began in early June with a cyber tip from a social networking website.

The DA’s office is part of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which alerts local agencies when there are reports of crimes against children.

According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, Robles was booked into Martinez Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography but was released on a citation a short time later.

No charges have been filed in the case, Alonso told Berkeleyside on Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing. As a result, Robles has no scheduled court appearance at this time.

According to the Trackers Bay email to parents, the camp has numerous safety protocols in place “including mandatory background checks, continuous feedback, and open communication with parents and families.”

In the email, the camp emphasized to parents that there had been no conviction in the case, but said it was cooperating with authorities and taking the allegation seriously.

“Trackers is deeply concerned about this matter, will remain transparent, and will continue to share factual information as it becomes available,” according to the email.

Several parents of Trackers Bay campers asked Berkeleyside to report on the arrest. One of them said she is on the Trackers Bay email list but had received no information about the arrest. Berkeleyside has asked Trackers Bay for clarification about who should have received the message.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office had been investigating Robles with the help of Homeland Security investigations agents, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The United States Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute, Richmond Police Department and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to call the Department of Homeland Security tip line at 866-347-2423 or the Sonoma County’s Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Unit at 707-565-8290. More information about missing and exploited children is available online at https://www.missingkids.org.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.