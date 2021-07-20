A new report finds that Berkeley houses sold for about 19% more than asking price on average from January to March — the highest nationwide.

The cost of Berkeley homes has surged during the pandemic, across most price points, and the median, by some measures, has surpassed that of San Francisco. Credit: Pete Rosos

The asking price for a Berkeley home only hints at the actual cost of buying one. That’s no secret. Local real estate agents are flush these days with stories of two- and three-bedroom homes getting swamped with offers and selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars above list price.

But a new report from Realtor.com finds that Berkeley houses actually sold higher above asking price — about 19% more on average — than anywhere else in the country.

The real estate company looked at data from almost 1,500 cities during the first three months of the year, comparing final sales prices to last-known list prices to compile its list. Montclair, New Jersey, came in second, with an average increase over asking of 14%. Champaign, Illinois, was third, at 13%.

The report attributed the phenomenon in Berkeley to remote-work-eligible San Franciscans fleeing the city and real estate agents pricing homes below what they expect they can get in order to drive up competition. “It’s a pricing strategy that encourages as many buyers as possible to compete for a home,” Aman Daro, Red Oak Realty’s COO, said. “This is how this world works in the inner East Bay. [Buyers should] plan to spend 20% to 30% over asking.”

Alison Teeman, co-owner of the Berkeley real estate appraisal company Yovino-Young, told Berkeleyside in April that other factors contributing to the stratospheric Berkeley real estate market include a far-too-low housing supply, low interest rates and an influx of all-cash buyers ready to spend money during the pandemic. “I don’t think I have ever seen the market as overheated,” she said.

The median price of a Berkeley single-family house was $1.497 million in the first quarter of 2021 — a 43% jump from $1.050 million in 2015 — according to Daro’s data. He told Berkeleyside in April that Berkeley home prices have been rising since 1996 because the “buyer/seller ratio has been out of whack for years” and that he doesn’t expect the bubble to pop anytime soon.

A three-bedroom home in the Berkeley Hills, listed in March for $1.15 million, got 29 offers and sold for $2.3 million. A two-bedroom bungalow in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood, listed for $1.25 million, sold for $1.835 million. Another home near Ashby BART reportedly sold for $2.25 million on a list price of $1.3 million.