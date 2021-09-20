Remembering Ashley Jenkins, Berkeley cheerleader who formed her own team

Ashley Jenkins formed and coached her own cheer team, the Eboni Stallions. She honed her skills early by teaching cheers to John Muir Elementary School classmates at recess.

Ashley Jenkins. Courtesy of the Jenkins family

Beloved daughter Ashley Jenkins, also known as Ashleigh, Apple and Eboni Whitmire, was born on June 19, 1986, in Oakland. She was soon adopted by Pat and Calvin Jenkins, joining brothers Kevin, Keelon T. and Robert. She was raised in Berkeley and attended local schools. She departed this life on Aug 5. She was 35.

When Ashley was about 16 she met her biological family. She came home one evening excitedly talking about meeting two boys who looked like her. It didn’t take long to confirm that the two boys were her brothers. Reunited, she lost no time getting to know about her other family.

Ashley was known for her charismatic and exuberant personality. She loved anything involving movement. Growing up she was a member of the Flaming Five Drill Team & Drum Corp, Berkeley Cougar Cheerleaders, Berkeley High School Cheerleaders, Mixed Blues Hip-Hop Troupe and later formed and coached her own cheer team, the Eboni Stallions. She honed her skills early by teaching cheers to John Muir Elementary School classmates at recess.

Ashley lived in the Bay Area while finding her place in the world. She also moved to Atlanta and Dallas and Los Angeles. Some of her recent vacation spots were in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah and Puerto Rico.

She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Calvin and Pat Smith Jenkins. Ashley was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert Smith and Christinia Reynolds Barksdale Smith, and her paternal grandparents, Otis Jenkins and Gladys Garvin Jenkins. Ashley is also survived by her brothers, Kevin Jenkins (Arletha), Keelon Terrell Jenkins and Robert Jenkins (Naomi); her special sister Tara Douglas; her nieces and nephews, Kourtney Jenkins, Kaila Jenkins, Keelon King Jenkins and Arthur Allen; her grand niece Auj’mai Hunter; and many devoted relatives and friends.