Remembering Claudia Hoffberg, who yarn-bombed Berkeley

Claudia Hoffberg. Credit: Josh Baxter

Claudia Hoffberg of Kensington — a prolific artist, loyal friend, faithful partner, loving sister, aunt, daughter, and godmother — passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 62.

Born in Rochester, New York, Claudia held degrees in ceramics from The School of American Craftsman in Rochester and from The California College Of Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She started a ceramics studio right out of college and for 15 years showed and sold her ceramics in many galleries and stores across the country, including The Craft and Folk Art Museum, The Virginia Brier Gallery, Neiman Marcus, and 300 more.

She was always studying and practicing different art forms and, in her early 30s, she transformed her ceramics studio into a fiber studio. She hand-dyed and spun wool, wove intricate tapestries, knitted, felted, pom-pomed and explored many other forms of textile art. She taught these skills to hundreds of students at her Deep Color studio in Kensington. She also performed clandestine acts of street art under the name Streetcolor and unofficially put up her yarn-bombs outside of museums. She wrote: “I view yarn bombing a museum as tossing a ball out and seeing if anyone will play. Street art is a big part of the contemporary art scene so I place it near a museum and see if they consider street art as something they are interested in.”

She also was invited to exhibit her art in museums, including the San Jose Museum of Art, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, the Oakland Museum, the Contemporary Jewish Museum Sukkah Studio and the DeYoung Museum.

Her final delight was drawing, as evidenced by her dozens of journals filled with landscapes, portraits and pastries.

Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

Many in the Bay Area have seen her street art on bicycle racks:







Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

On BART:

Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

On fences:

Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

Hanging from bakeries (she loved bakeries!):

Outside Nabolom Bakery. Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

She yarnbombed throughout the state, including in Mendocino, where she was the fiber artist-in-residence at the Mendocino Art Center in 2017:

A home in Mendocino covered in felt. Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

And in Paris, France:

Courtesy of Claudia Hoffberg

The press was fascinated with this form of art and many articles were written about her and her stealth assistant The Russian. Berkeleyside covered her in a half dozen stories.