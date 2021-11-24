Female cyclist critically injured by driver in South Berkeley

The Berkeley Fire Department rushed the woman to Highland Hospital in an effort to save her life. She was not breathing and had no pulse.

A woman riding her bicycle in South Berkeley was trapped underneath a car and sustained critical injuries when a driver struck her Wednesday afternoon.

The collision took place just after 1:10 p.m. near Sacramento Market, on northbound Sacramento Street just north of Ashby Avenue. Numerous people called BPD to say a bicyclist was pinned underneath a silver Lexus 470 sedan, authorities said.

The Berkeley Fire Department rushed the woman, who was not breathing and had no pulse, to Highland Hospital in an effort to save her life.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, BPD said.

Northbound lanes of Sacramento Street are blocked at this time.

The city of Berkeley has already had eight traffic fatalities this year. The California Highway Patrol will handle the investigation because the city’s traffic enforcement resources are currently stretched so thin, BPD said.

Featured photo: Emilie Raguso