Heavy winds bring fallen trees, mass power outages to Berkeley

Downed trees and fallen traffic signals prompted police to warn people away from a few North Berkeley neighborhoods in the middle of the night.

Tree branches fell on MLK Way near Virginia Street around 5 p.m. Friday.

Friday night was one of heavy winds, downed trees, mass power outages, toppled traffic signals and power lines and frightening sounds in Berkeley, with the National Weather Service reporting very strong offshore winds producing gusts of over 60 mph in the hills.

The winds blew through the day Friday and intensified overnight.

At 1:10 a.m., the Berkeley Police Department put out a Nixle warning people to stay away from large swaths of North Berkeley between Cedar Street and Solano Avenue and between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Euclid Avenue. “Traffic lights and power lines are down in the area of Delaware/Acton, 2800 block of Short St and 2000 Parker St.,” it read.

The Nixle was suspended around 4 a.m. but power remained out for hundreds to thousands of people across the city around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The PG&E power outage map in Berkeley around 8:30 a.m. Credit: PG&E

While gusts were strongest in the hills, they sang loudly in neighborhoods across the city.

“Having single pane windows during this wind storm means it sounds like an airplane is going by outside every couple minutes,” one Southside Berkeley resident wrote at 1:22 a.m. Saturday. The resident reported having a strange partial power outage, with enough voltage flowing “to keep the digital clocks going but lights either flicker or come on at half brightness.”

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the East Bay Hills from Friday morning until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Zac Farber is managing editor of Berkeleyside.