COVID-19 boosters, vaccines are available in Berkeley

There are multiple pop-up sites to get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Berkeley this week, including drive-thru clinics in South and West Berkeley.

Bayer is hosting two drive-thru clinics at its West Berkeley vaccination site:

9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23, 2500 Eighth St.

First, second and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna for ages 12 and up

Make appointments online, and bring relevant documents if you have them, like an existing vaccine card and insurance card

In South Berkeley, there will be two Carbon Health vaccine clinics:

Tarea Hall Pittman Library

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1901 Russell St.

First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online

Berkeley Technical Academy

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online

The city also opened a new Carbon Health testing site behind Berkeley City Hall on Feb. 9. A complete list of testing sites is available on the city’s website.

Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, behind 2180 Milvia St.

Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online