COVID-19 boosters, vaccines are available in Berkeley

There are multiple pop-up sites to get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Berkeley this week, including drive-thru clinics in South and West Berkeley.
Bayer is hosting two drive-thru clinics at its West Berkeley vaccination site:
- 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23, 2500 Eighth St.
- First, second and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna for ages 12 and up
- Make appointments online, and bring relevant documents if you have them, like an existing vaccine card and insurance card
In South Berkeley, there will be two Carbon Health vaccine clinics:
- Tarea Hall Pittman Library
- 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1901 Russell St.
- First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up
- Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online
- Berkeley Technical Academy
- 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
- First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up
- Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online
The city also opened a new Carbon Health testing site behind Berkeley City Hall on Feb. 9. A complete list of testing sites is available on the city’s website.
- Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, behind 2180 Milvia St.
- Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online