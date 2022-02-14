By Supriya Yelimeli
In Brief

COVID-19 boosters, vaccines are available in Berkeley

There are multiple pop-up sites to get COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Berkeley this week, including drive-thru clinics in South and West Berkeley.

Bayer is hosting two drive-thru clinics at its West Berkeley vaccination site:

  • 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23, 2500 Eighth St.
  • First, second and booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna for ages 12 and up
  • Make appointments online, and bring relevant documents if you have them, like an existing vaccine card and insurance card

In South Berkeley, there will be two Carbon Health vaccine clinics:

  • Tarea Hall Pittman Library
  • 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1901 Russell St.
  • First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up
  • Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online
  • Berkeley Technical Academy
  • 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
  • First and second Pfizer doses for ages 5 and up, first, second and booster doses for anyone 12 and up
  • Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online

The city also opened a new Carbon Health testing site behind Berkeley City Hall on Feb. 9. A complete list of testing sites is available on the city’s website.

  • Open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, behind 2180 Milvia St.
  • Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are available online
Mobile COVID Testing bus
Berkeley Bowl employees line up outside Berkeley Bowl East to get tested for COVID 19 at the mobile testing bus run by LHI, Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Pete Rosos