Elegance Berkeley brings assisted living, memory care to Bay Area elders

The only of its kind in Berkeley, new community will offer amenities and programs focused on wellness, continual learning and the arts.

A rendering shows Elegance Berkeley, an independent and assisted senior living community opening on San Pablo Avenue this spring. Credit: Elegance Living

Elegance Berkeley, the city’s first senior living community to offer assisted living as well as memory support, will open in West Berkeley this spring. The 96-apartment complex will also offer an array of amenities designed to help residents stay connected, socially active and part of a thriving community of Bay Area elders.

“I’ve lived in Berkeley for almost 20 years,” said Andrew Badoud, executive director of Elegance Berkeley, “so I’m thrilled to offer our elders holistic care, unique engagement opportunities and a modern, boutique environment that will make living in Berkeley easier and more accessible.”

Josh Krull, CEO of the community’s parent company, Elegance Living, said that by offering a range of care levels that can be adapted to residents’ needs over time, Elegance Berkeley simultaneously fills an unmet need in Berkeley and creates a stronger community for its residents. “Having residents of various levels of ability and independence together in one community helps create a vibrant and supportive environment,” he said.

In addition to daily living assistance by highly trained caregivers and specialized memory support for those who need it, the community will feature a full-service restaurant guided by an on-staff nutritionist, on-site physical and occupational therapy, a fitness center and courtyard with mobility-enhancing equipment, and a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for social and cultural connection.

Elegance Berkeley is also partnering with several local arts and learning organizations to support every aspect of residents’ well-being. For example, through a collaboration with Berkeley’s Sticky Art Lab, residents can participate in on-site intergenerational art programs, creating handmade items together with reused materials. Residents also have opportunities to nurture their intellect and curiosity with on-site continual learning programs available through a partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UC Berkeley.

In partnership with Sticky Art Lab, Elegance Berkeley will feature a creative art space offering intergenerational programs. Credit: Elegance Living

Other programs include yoga, tai chi, cardio and benevolent ballet, ecotherapy and cleansing breathing, creative workshops, art lectures and museum visits, inspirational services, on-site visits from California Jazz Conservatory, virtual travelogues, volunteer projects, coffee socials and more.

“We’re so excited to see our vision of integrating older people into a vibrant Berkeley neighborhood come to life,” said Amir Kia, principal of Spirit Living Group, the community’s developer. “It’s been such a collaborative process and we feel grateful for all the local support.”

The four-story new construction will offer studio, one-bedroom, and shared studio floor plans featuring high ceilings, kitchenettes with quartz countertops, and views of the bay and the Berkeley Hills. Rates start at $5,750 per month, which includes meals, programs, housekeeping, maintenance, transportation, 24/7 on-site staff and security, utilities and more.

The building has been designed to achieve GreenPoint Rated Gold Certification from the independent, third-party verification system that emphasizes energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor air quality, resource conservation and livable communities.

Located on San Pablo Avenue near University Avenue, the building is in a thriving neighborhood of international restaurants, local businesses, and specialty boutiques, all a short walk away. Kaiser Permanente Berkeley Medical Offices, Highway I-80 and the UC Berkeley campus are also close by.

Of the available apartments, a secure neighborhood of 30 units is specially designed for memory support. Residents here will benefit from strong staff-resident relationships and an individualized approach to service and care with a focus on sensory therapy and engagement. It features a music room, demonstration kitchen, active engagement stations and a sensory relaxation room.

“This will be a very forward-thinking community,” said Badoud. “It’s being designed with seniors’ lifestyles and values in mind, to help them continue to contribute, participate and inspire future generations.”

This story is written and paid for by Elegance Living, a senior living management services company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Elegance Living believes that a thoughtfully designed environment filled with good neighbors and a caring staff, along with nutritious food, accessible exercise programs and opportunities to connect and engage every day, are the right combination for optimal living. The company operates communities across the U.S. In addition to Elegance Berkeley, Elegance Living operates Elegance Hamilton Hill and Elegance at Dublin in the Bay Area.