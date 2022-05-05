First North Berkeley affordable housing in 30 years, Jordan Court, opens

Tenants began moving into the 34-unit affordable senior housing project in March after being chosen among 1,000 applicants.

Brenetta Fisher, a Jordan Court resident, stands inside her sunny studio apartment, which she has decorated with flowers and her personal flair. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

This time last year, 71-year-old Brenetta Fisher was living with her daughter in East Oakland and undergoing the last of her radiation treatments for breast cancer.

The South Berkeley native had moved out of the city 15 years ago after her rental home was sold. She used to think to herself — “I’m gonna die before I get an apartment.”

But in late February, Fisher got a call from the site manager for the new Jordan Court apartments in North Berkeley. She became the first tenant to move into the property on March 1. The affordable housing development hosted its grand opening on Thursday afternoon.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín, City Council members Sophie Hahn, Kate Harrison, Rigel Robinson, Health Housing and Community Services Director Lisa Warhuus, leaders with All Souls Episcopal Parish (on whose property the housing is located) and several other local and regional officials attended the event, touting the project as the first to use Measure O funds — and the first affordable housing development in North Berkeley in 30 years.

“Welcome to my first party!” said Fisher, welcoming the group and describing her relief to live out her retirement in a safe and private home.

“The ability to sit and read a book and not worry about losing my life is an honor that I didn’t think I’d get in my old age — especially not in North Berkeley,” Fisher said.

Jordan Court is an affordable housing project at 1601 Oxford St. (at Cedar Street) in North Berkeley. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Satellite Affordable Housing Associates (SAHA) headed the project, which was first discussed in the city about seven years ago. The groundbreaking was held in March 2020, beginning work on the 34-unit affordable senior housing project, with 12 units set aside for formerly homeless residents. The building began moving in tenants in March after fielding about 1,000 applications, according to site manager with SAHA, Sam Fakiri.

Thursday’s opening for the $25 million project was an emotional event, as dozens of local and regional affordable housing developers, financiers and nonprofits came together to celebrate a small win in the housing and homelessness crisis — which has only worsened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Berkeley Housing Authority provided 24 Section 8 vouchers for residents at Jordan Court, available to seniors making between 20% to 60% area media income. The large white-and-grey building has a community room, laundry room, shared outdoor terraces and a large courtyard, where the grand opening event was held and is adjacent to the All Souls Episcopal Parish, which has two three-bedroom apartments for church staff on the property.

“Jordan Court is just one small part of the collective work in our city, the state and beyond [to end the housing crisis],” Rev. Phil Prochard said at the opening. “We are humbled and proud to be part of the movement to create community and support for those who are vulnerable.”

Brenetta Fisher and Elena Vega, residents of the new Jordan Court affordable housing complex, became friends after meeting at the building. Credit: Supriya Yelimeli

Prochard and Chris Schildt, chair of the Berkeley Housing Authority, spoke to the importance of creating a stable and sustainable place for seniors in Berkeley through projects like Jordan Court, citing the homelessness crisis and figures that show seniors are the fastest-growing homeless population in California.

A UC Berkeley Labor Center study also found that three out of 10 seniors in California do not have enough income to cover their basic needs, with the inequity falling hardest on seniors of color, older women, and those who are unmarried or are renters.

Arreguín said that while the project is the first in North Berkeley in over three decades, he hopes there will be many more in this neighborhood and throughout the city.

“The fact that we can provide homes, and lift people off the streets and out of poverty, provide them a room of their own and a key in their hand, is really an incredible thing,” Arreguín said. “It’s something to celebrate.”

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's homelessness and housing reporter.