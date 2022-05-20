A guide to Alameda County farmers markets

Where to go for the freshest local produce, the niftiest farmed nuts and lovingly crafted cheese and staples.

Joanna Normoyle of Guru Ram Das Orchards at the Berkeley farmers market. Credit: Ecology Center

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page.

It would be great if we could all grow everything we need to eat in our own backyards, but that’s not a practical expectation for every East Bay resident — and, let’s face it, after a bit, eating only the food you cultivate might get a little boring. That’s where our bounty of local farmers markets steps in, with a vast variety of produce (most grown within a decent drive) as well as fish, meat, cheese and pantry staples. Most local markets also offer prepared foods and meals to enjoy on site, for folks who are too hungry to wait.

This list covers all the currently operational farmers markets of note in Alameda County. If you’re looking for markets elsewhere in the region, the California Department of Food and Agriculture offers a regularly updated county-by-county spreadsheet of all the certified markets in the state.

Berkeley farmers markets

Shoppers at a Berkeley farmers market. Credit: Nancy Rubin

South Berkeley Farmers Market

Adeline and 63rd Streets

Tuesday 2–6:30 p.m., year round A favorite among local chefs, this weekly market is known as much for its stunning produce as for its support of local activists seeking attention for the cause du jour.

Downtown Berkeley Farmers Market

Center Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Saturday 10 a.m.–3 p.m., year round This compact market has loads of local meat and produce on offer, as well as a healthy contingent of prepared food vendors for folks who want to dine on site.

North Berkeley Farmers Market

Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street

Thursday 3–7 p.m., year round An all-organic market with some standout cheese, olive oil and fruit vendors.

Oakland farmers markets

The Happy Boy Farms stand at the Temescal Farmers Market. Credit: Sarah Han

AKOMA Outdoor Market

Liberation Park (6955 Foothill Blvd)

First and third Sundays 10 a.m.–3 p.m., year round This market is intended to support Black and Brown farmers, makers and vendors, with a variety of produce stands, food trucks and catering operations.

Freedom Farmers’ Market

Shattuck Avenue and 46th Street

Second Saturdays 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Dec. 11 through June 11

Every Saturday 9 a.m.–2 p.m. June 11 through Nov. 12 Access to affordable organic produce is the goal of this market, which makes space for historically marginalized farmers from across the state.

Fruitvale Village Farmers Market

San Leandro Street and 35th Avenue, near BART

Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., year round This market highlights local vendors with a mix of fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables as well as prepared foods and quick bites. Hatice Yildiz, owner of Simurgh Bakery, at the Grand Lake Farmers Market in Oakland. Credit: Kathryn Bowen

Grand Lake Farmers Market

Grand Avenue and Lake Park Way

Saturday 9 a.m.–2 p.m., year round The Grand Lake Farmers Market boasts a picturesque location by Splash Pad Park and showcases local produce, flowers, coffee, pastries and prepared foods.

Jack London Square Farmers Market

Webster Street and Embarcadero West

Sunday 9 a.m.–2 p.m., year round With its abundance of colorful produce and prepared food vendors, this market’s waterfront location makes it especially scenic.

Kaiser

3801 Howe St. (in front of the Fabiola building)

Friday 10 a.m.–2 p.m., April through October This market takes place within the Oakland Kaiser parking lot, making it a great option for families with little ones who’d like to take a stroll.

Montclair Village

Moraga Avenue and La Salle Avenue

Sunday 9 a.m.–1 p.m., year round

Montclair Village’s farmers market boasts seasonal produce, fresh flowers, pastries and more.

Old Oakland

Ninth Street between Broadway and Clay Street

Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m., year round Located in historic downtown Oakland, this farmers market is ideally situated for those who would like to shop locally farmed goods and also stop by Oakland’s Chinatown.

Temescal

5300 Claremont Ave. (at the DMV)

Sunday 9 a.m.–1 p.m., year round Temescal’s farmers market not only features local, fresh produce, it also provides attendees a chance to sharpen their knives every second and fourth Sunday of the month. The market also features local textile and clothing makers every other week.

West Oakland

18th Street and Peralta Street

Sunday 10 a.m.–2 p.m., year round, grand opening June 5 The new West Oakland farmers market will showcase locally-grown fruits and vegetables as well as dairy, meats, seafood, local coffee and freshly-baked pastries.

Beyond

Farmers market figs. Credit: Felicity O’Meara

Alameda

Alameda Farmers Market

710 Haight Ave. at Webster Street

Saturday and Tuesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round The West Alameda Business Association co-sponsors this market, so expect a strong contingent of local vendors. Pro tip: parking for this market is very tight, so if you can find any other way to get there (bike, ferry, teleporter) take it.

Castro Valley

Castro Valley Farmers Market

Castro Valley BART Station Parking Lot

Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round Everything at this market is California-grown or made, from dairy and eggs to meat and cheese to a farm-focused lineup of certified organic produce.

Dublin

Dublin Farmers Market

Emerald Glen Park (4201 Central Pkwy)

Thursday 4 p.m.-8 p.m., April 7–Sept. 29 This market hosts standout fresh pasta makers, Central Valley nut farmers and produce grown within miles of its idyllic park setting.

El Cerrito

El Cerrito Farmers Market

The south west corner of the El Cerrito Plaza shopping center parking lot (2000-8000 El Cerrito Pl.)

Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round This venerable market has been in the game since 1994, and is host to a slew of certified California growers from the Bay Area and beyond.

Fremont

Irvington Farmers Market

Bay Street and Trimboli Way

Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., year round This market boasts a panoply of stone fruit farmers, locally made cheesecake and perfectly ripe avocados.

Niles

37573 Niles Blvd.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., year round Part of the West Coast Farmers Markets association of markets, Fremont’s Niles market is one of the smaller markets on this list, and though it does have a couple farm stands, it’s geared more toward prepared food and retail vendors.

Hayward

Hayward Farmers Market

City Hall Plaza (Watkins Street between B and C streets)

Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round Watch for locally caught seafood, eggs laid at nearby farms and a mix of local and organic produce.

Kensington

Kensington Farmers Market

Oak View Avenue at Colusa Circle

Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., year round This market sends a weekly email update to keep shoppers posted on what’s fresh; watch for California-grown apples and East Bay-made nut butters.

Livermore

Livermore Downtown Market

Carnegie Park (2155 3rd St.)

Thursday 4 p.m.-8 p.m. April 14 through Oct. 20 Livermore Second Street Market

Second Street between J and L streets

Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round Both Livermore markets are managed by San Ramon-based Foragers Market, which seeks to build resilient local food economies. Everything on offer is verified as locally made or grown.

Newark

Newark Farmers Market

NewPark Mall parking lot

Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., year round The Agricultural Institute of Marin, which oversees this market, says it’s “one of the most diverse farmers markets in the East Bay,” with over 55 vendors every week. If you’re having trouble finding it, head toward the Burlington Coat Factory and Macy’s, it’s right there.

Pleasanton

Pleasanton Farmers Market

46 W. Angela St.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., year round This medium-sized market (about 20-25 vendors) has some of the easiest parking in the area, with a bounty of veggies and berries.

Richmond

Richmond Certified Farmers Market

24th Street and Barrett Avenue

Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., year round This market has been hawking fresh produce since 1984, with a focus on locally grown fruit and fresh eggs.

Fresh Approach Mobile Market

Nevin Avenue and Civic Center Plaza (in front of the public library)

Wednesdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Fresh Approach Mobile Farmers Market operates out of a truck and parks in front of the Richmond public library. The truck showcases baskets full of seasonal produce each week.

San Leandro

Market at Bayfair Center

Fairmont Street and E 14th Street (King Lot at Bayfair Center)

Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m., year round This market serves as the regional market for the San Leandro, Castro Valley, San Lorenzo and Hayward areas and features over 45 farm stands, including corn from Brentwood and Watsonville berries.

Downtown San Leandro

300 Estudillo Ave.

Wednesday 3–7 p.m., April 6 through Oct. 5 This market boasts up to 30 vendors featuring local, fresh produce as well as San Leandro’s own Hummus Heaven. The market also showcases local honey, dumplings, and live music each week.

Union City

Old Alvarado/Cesar Chavez Park

Smith and Watkins streets

Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m., year round Located in Old Alvarado Park, this market features fresh, seasonal produce, seafood, succulents and prepared foods such as frozen dumplings to take home.