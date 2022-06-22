Berkeley man, 10-year-old son died in rafting accident in Washington state

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington said the cause of death for both was likely drowning.

A Berkeley father and his 10-year-old son died in a river rafting accident last week on the Nooksack River in the northwest corner of Washington state.

The raft flipped over in a rapid on June 14 near the Snowline area of Glacier, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and a the man and boy were swept away. A woman and a girl with them on the commercially operated raft survived, as did the raft’s guide.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office identified the father as John Coleman, 55.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 3 p.m. and a K-9, drone operators and border patrol joined in the search.

The body of the 10-year-old was located around 7:30 p.m. by local kayakers. The following day, Coleman was found around 3:45 p.m. Authorities said both were wearing wetsuits, helmets and lifejackets.

The county medical examiner determined the cause of death of the 10-year-old was drowning and believed Coleman also died of drowning.

Featured image: Andrew Enns/Wikimedia Commons