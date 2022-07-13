Man, 45, dies after boat fire at Berkeley Marina

Authorities did not immediately know whether the man lived in the area or was visiting.

A man died after a boat fire in the Berkeley Marina early Wednesday morning. Credit: BPD

A 45-year-old man died early Wednesday morning following a boat fire at the Berkeley Marina, authorities report.

The fire took place on a sailboat that was in the water east of the DoubleTree Hotel.

Just before 12:40 a.m., police and firefighters responded to a report of a boat on fire near Marina Boulevard and the Virginia Street Extension, authorities said.

When they arrived, a man had already been pulled from the water and CPR was underway.

The Berkeley Fire Department took over lifesaving efforts and put out the fire, BPD said.

BFD took the man to a local hospital for medical care but he “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

Police said the case remains an active investigation that will involve the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Arson and Bomb Unit and the Alameda County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office told Berkeleyside the man’s name could not be released because his family has not been notified.

BPD said the city will “release further information at a later date as appropriate.”

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.