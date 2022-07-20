VIDEO: Sheriff’s office plane helps BPD catch suspects from Bay Area auto burglaries

The driver “hit at least one vehicle and nearly hit multiple other vehicles and pedestrians,” according to authorities.

Berkeley police arrested a man and woman Friday afternoon, and found a gun they allegedly discarded, in connection with an auto burglary investigation spanning cities across the Bay Area.

An Alameda County sheriff’s office airplane, which had picked up the suspect vehicle in Oakland, helped lead Berkeley police to that car. Airplane footage also helped police confirm that a gun discovered over the weekend by a Cornell Avenue resident had been discarded during Friday’s search, authorities say. The gun was loaded and had an extended magazine, according to BPD.

Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County sheriff’s office said a police sergeant in Oakland originally found the suspect vehicle around High and Redding streets in that city “using pings from a pair of recently stolen Airpods.”

The sergeant found the car parked behind a Walgreens and the people inside it “were discarding property from the vehicle,” authorities said. The sergeant recognized the vehicle as having been involved in several auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area over the prior week.

He also saw that it had a stolen license plate, authorities said. The ACSO airplane ALCO 2 responded to the area and was able to pick up the vehicle.

The pilot proceeded to follow the car, a black 2018 Audi, through numerous East Bay cities, including Richmond, Albany, Oakland, San Leandro and Berkeley.

In Oakland, police tried to stop the driver, who fled, authorities said.

The driver “hit at least one vehicle and nearly hit multiple other vehicles and pedestrians,” according to authorities. “ALCO 2 observed the occupants of the car discard numerous items throughout the pursuit.”

According to the Berkeley Police Department, both vehicle occupants — a 36-year-old Oakland woman and a 38-year-old Antioch man — abandoned the Audi near 63rd and Baker streets before fleeing on foot shortly before 4 p.m.

“During the course of the investigation, officers recovered several items related to auto burglary, theft and identity theft,” BPD said.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of stolen property, identity theft and crimes related to firearm possession.

BPD said the driver at times reached speeds of 60-70 mph as he tried to evade authorities.

Berkeleyside is not publishing their names because they have not been charged and are no longer in custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.