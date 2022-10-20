A man in a wheelchair was hit by a commercial truck driver at the intersection of Bancroft Way and Shattuck Avenue Thursday. Credit: Paul Kealoha Blake

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a truck in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. He is expected to survive.

The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, wrote in an email.

The man was at one point stuck under the truck but remained conscious and aware, according to the Berkeley Scanner, which first reported the crash.

The driver remained at the scene, and neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected, according to White. Bancroft Way was closed to vehicle traffic while emergency personnel handled the incident.

White did not respond to Berkeleyside’s question about whether the driver broke any laws.