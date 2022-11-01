Richard Neumann, 32, and 3-month-old Hudson dressed as Luigi and Mario from the video game. Trick-or-treating returns to Elmwood’s Russell Street on Halloween night after a two-year pandemic break. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Under normal circumstances, photographing children is complicated. They move fast, have little patience to stand still and generally are more interested in touching the camera or maybe taking a picture on their own. But photographing Monday’s Halloween extravaganza in Berkeley’s popular trick-or-treating destination — Russell Street in the Elmwood neighborhood in Berkeley — posed a different challenge. Try fitting in on a single frame, a gaggle of eager and sugar-fueled children who want to show off their clever costumes and scary growls, and then chasing after them trying to get their names and ages correctly.

The neighbors, who closed Russell Street to traffic between College and Claremont avenues from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, welcomed thousands of people with elaborate front yard displays and endless amounts of candy. The four-decade-long tradition was muted the past two years due to social distancing and COVID-19 protocols but returned in full force, with the crew from Fire Station No. 3 giving candy out of one of their fire trucks, a family that turned their front porch into a shadow screen and a 70s music dance show at the home of the Flad family.

The spooky scene on Russell Street

A scary but socially distance-conscious ghoul delivers candy to children from the second-floor window. Trick-or-treating returns to Elmwood’s Russell Street on Halloween night after a two-year pandemic break. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Wearing Victorian paper faces, Patrick Sheahan and Kate Perry hand out smarties to children outside their home on Russell Street. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Ramonny Robinson, 7, as the Flash on Halloween night on Russell Street in Berkeley, October 31, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Crowds return to Elmwood for a night of trick-or-treating at the neighborhood’s Halloween extravaganza. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A house on Russell Street turned lantern theater for the kids picking up candy. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

At the Flad family home on Russell Street, friends and family dance to 70s disco music to welcome children looking for candy. Family Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Sparky, a firefighter pup from Berkeley Fire Station No. 3 in Elmwood, gives candy to children outside of the station. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight



Kai, 49, dressed as Van Gogh without his ear. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Luna, a very shy dog, dressed as a panda. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A woman watches the crowds from the sidewalk. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

A brave and scary gang of trick-or-treaters: from left, brothers Cyrus, 3, as Spiderman, and Isaac, 7; Marshawn Paschel, 7, dressed as Link from Zelda; Brixton Bailard, 8, dressed as a dead hunter zombie; Sophia, 6, as a pink ninja; Ella Rzepka, 7, as a witch, and siblings Coco, 5, and Oz, 8, as a little witch and velociraptor. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Sunflower Kinjal Ajmera and bumblebee Kevin Montes nuzzle on Halloween night. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Gerardo, a 4-year-old firefighter, photographed with a fire truck at Berkeley’s Station No.3. on Oct 31, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight