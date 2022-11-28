A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver in Northwest Berkeley, according to police.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Officer Byron White said, when the driver of a 2002 Volvo headed south on San Pablo Avenue hit the cyclist, who was crossing the major thoroughfare while traveling east on Virginia Street.

The intersection of Virginia Street and San Pablo Avenue has a painted crosswalk but no traffic light.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was in an intensive care unit as of Monday morning, White said.

White did not release information on Monday about how the driver and bicyclist collided, or whether authorities have issued any citations to the driver.