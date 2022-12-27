Frances Dinkelspiel, co-founder and former executive editor, Cityside

Two of my favorite books in 2022 were nonfiction books that brought me to places I barely knew existed.

Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora is an extraordinary book about a 9-year-old boy who travels 3,000 miles from El Salvador to the United States to reunite with his parents. We first meet Zamora in his small El Salvadoran village where he lives with his grandparents and aunt. He barely remembers his father, who left for the U.S. when Zamora was 1, but desperately misses his mother who left his town four years earlier. Zamora talks to them from their home in San Rafael every few weeks, and they say goodbye with the promise that they will soon reunite.

That day finally comes in April 1999 when Zamora starts his pilgrimage to the United States. His family thinks it will take about two weeks. After all, the coyote Don Dago, who led his mother across the border, will now take Zamora. But Don Drago disappears and Zamora finds himself alone and scared until fellow travelers — Patricia, her 10-year-old daughter, Carla, and their 19-year-old friend, Chino — informally adopt him. The details in the book bring the brutality and terror of this journey to life. We see Zamora riding on buses where soldiers demand identity papers, trudging on foot, desperately thirsty, through scorching desert, and hiding from Border Patrol agents. But we also get the thoughts of a 9-year-old who is afraid to flush a modern toilet, muses on the different thickness of tortillas in various countries and declares that Mexican horchata tastes like water.

The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning by Ben Raines is a gripping historical detective story that also explores the lingering legacy of slavery. In 1808, the United States outlawed the importation of enslaved people, but that didn’t stop wealthy Alabama shipbuilder Timothy Meaher from wagering with friends 50 years later that he could defy the law. He funded Captain William Foster to sail the Clotilda to Benin and bring back 110 captives who were promptly sold into slavery. They then burned and scuttled the ship to hide their crimes. For 160 years, the whereabouts of the Clotilda were a mystery. Many even doubted its existence, despite the stories told by those who had been captured and their descendants, many of whom had settled in Africatown, a small community near Mobile. But in 2018, Raines and other divers found the burned hulk in the swamps of Alabama, confirming the macabre tale of the last ship to bring enslaved Africans to the U.S. In The Last Slave Ship, Raines recounts the harrowing voyage across the Atlantic, the venality of the boat’s backers, and the search to locate the boat’s remains. But the book also explores how the Meaher family is still negatively impacting the lives of the descendants of those brought on the Clotilda. The Meahers leased some of their extensive land holdings near Africatown to industrial companies whose smokestacks are releasing harmful pollutants into the air and harming the health of those nearby. A recent Netflix documentary, Descendant, also masterfully tells this tale.