The Berkeley Police Department has issued a warning for residents to avoid the area of Claremont Avenue between Avalon Avenue and Stonewall and Tanglewood roads because of downed power lines Saturday morning.

Multiple power lines are down due to severe weather, according to Berkeley police.

PG&E’s power outage map indicates power may be out for 50 to 499 customers. The lines went down around 7 a.m.

Credit: Google maps

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.