The Montessori Family School has been part of the Berkeley community since 1987. Courtesy: Montessori Family School

Berkeley’s Montessori Family School will close its preschool on Scenic Avenue after 36 years in the community. The last day for students will be June 9.

The school has been a part of the Berkeley community since 1987, providing a child-centered Montessori education to thousands of children.

“The decision to close was not reached lightly — the campus has served us well over the decades. It is difficult to close a bright and storied chapter in MFS’s history,” the board of directors wrote in an email to the community.

The board wrote that the decision was made “after very careful consideration and exhausting all options.”

Montessori Family School in El Cerrito, which serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade, will remain open.

The head of Montessori Family School, director of the preschool and board chair did not respond to repeated requests for comment.