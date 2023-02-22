Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín speaks at a rally for opponents of the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. Credit: Amir Aziz, The Oaklandside

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín launched his run for state Senate on Wednesday, positioning himself as a regional progressive leader fit to replace termed-out Sen. Nancy Skinner.

The two-term mayor will seek the seat representing Berkeley, Oakland and other East Bay cities in a March 2024 primary.

See more Today, I’m thrilled to announce my candidacy for State Senate in the new 7th District.



I’m proud to live in the East Bay—one of the most progressive regions in America. Big movements for social justice launch here, ripple outwards, and shape our country for the better. pic.twitter.com/zQppCik2Uz — Jesse Arreguin (@JesseforCA) February 22, 2023

A press release announcing Arreguín’s campaign highlighted his personal background as the son of farm workers. It also touted his work as president of the Association of Bay Area Governments to address the housing crisis, and as Berkeley mayor to build new affordable housing, increase police oversight and lead the city through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m proud to live in the East Bay — one of the most progressive regions in America. Big movements for social justice launch here and shape our country for the better. The future starts here and starts here boldly,” Arregúin wrote in the statement. “I believe that as we move forward, we need a Senator as bold as the East Bay. That’s why I’m running for State Senate.”

Arreguín formed a campaign committee for the race earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.