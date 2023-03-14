Power outages hit Berkeley Tuesday. Credit: PG&E

More than 6,200 PG&E customers in North Berkeley lost power a little before noon on Tuesday as winds whipped through the city, according to the utility’s outage map. A separate outage, which started before 7 a.m., has cut power to about 400 in the Claremont Hills.

PG&E has assigned crews to assess the outages. “Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by the weather,” the utility has told customers across the city.

There were police scanner reports of blown transformers at the intersections of Spruce and Rose streets and Delaware Street and McGee Avenue, power lines knocked down by a tree branch at Glen Avenue and Eunice Street, and downed telephone lines at Vine Street and Shattuck Avenue, according to the Citizen app.

Wind gusts were clocked reaching 50 mph Tuesday along Grizzly Peak Boulevard above Claremont Canyon and 39 mph at Berkeley Lab, and about an inch of rain has fallen on the city since Monday night.

No estimated time for power to be restored has yet been announced.