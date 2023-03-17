The Bay Area shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17, 2020 — exactly three years ago Friday.

As we reported at the time, the lockdown swiftly transformed Berkeley into an empty city, devoid of traffic and bustle.

With the risk of outdoor transmission of COVID-19 then unknown, lone joggers made their way down deserted thoroughfares, signs in the windows of small businesses warned of overcrowding and whole areas were cordoned off from the public, including playgrounds. People who ventured out for much-needed walks wore protective masks and were cautious about getting too close to fellow cabin-fever sufferers; others stood in line to buy groceries, adhering to makeshift social distancing markers.

Today, Berkeleyside is republishing photos and video showing the eery atmosphere that took grip in the city during the early weeks of the pandemic.

This short film was created by Pedal Born Pictures for Berkeleyside using a drone camera.

Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza was empty in the middle of the afternoon on March 17. Photo: Pete Rosos

AC Transit buses are among the few vehicles that can be seen on Shattuck during the day. Photo: Pete Rosos

Goorin Bros. Hat shop with its closure announcement posted on the door March 17. Photo: Pete Rosos

Traffic was sparse in the streets of Berkeley on March 17. Photo: Pete Rosos

Inside the very closed Rouge Mark Studios on Ashby Avenue in Berkeley on March 17. Photo: Pete Rosos

The line outside Berkeley Bowl East shortly before 9 a.m. on March 17. The store’s new hours are 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Photo: Pete Rosos

All branches of the Berkeley Public Library are closed. Photo: Pete Rosos

No one in sight at the Downtown Berkeley BART entrance. Photo: Pete Rosos

Jeff of Smoke Berkeley sits and waits for takeout customers in Spats. Photo: Pete Rosos

Maryam Bloori and Parsa Elahi of Emilia Flowers trying to survive through the shelter-in-place order. Photo: Pete Rosos

An empty Peet’s Coffee on Vine Street in North Berkeley. Photo: Pete Rosos

Anna and Edward of Seoul Hotdog waiting for takeout customers. Photo: Pete Rosos

An almost deserted Hearst food court in North Berkeley. Photo: Pete Rosos

Someone marked the sidewalk outside Berkeley Bowl East with dots and hearts to show the distance needed for social distancing. Photo, taken on March 25: Pete Rosos

A Safeway pharmacist wears a respirator while at work on March 25. Photo: Pete Rosos

At Magnani’s in North Berkeley, there is a five-person limit in the store. Photo, taken on March 25: Pete Rosos

Caution tape around the play structures at Berkeley’s Grove Park on March 25. Photo: Pete Rosos

A Whole Foods employee hands over a disinfected basket to a shopper entering the Telegraph Avenue store on March 25. Photo: Pete Rosos

Grove Park: empty tennis courts in the foreground and empty basketball courts in the background. Photo, taken on March 25: Pete Rosos

Tilden Little Farm during shelter-in-place order, on March 23. Photo: Nancy Rubin

A water fountain at Tilden Little Farm during shelter-in-place order, on March 23. Photo: Nancy Rubin

An empty AC Transit bus at a Bancroft Way stop near UC Berkeley on March 20. Photo: Pete Rosos

The shelves where paper towels should be at Safeway on Shattuck Avenue, March 25. Photo: Pete Rosos

A lone jogger heads up Bancroft Way towards UC Berkeley on March 20. Photo: Pete Rosos

The bulk foods section at the Shattuck Avenue Safeway is out of service. Photo, taken on March 25: Pete Rosos

A homeless person parks their shopping cart over a steam vent by the Cal campus on March 22. Photo: Pete Rosos

The empty schoolyard at Sylvia Mendez Elementary School during the shelter-in-place order. Photo: Pete Rosos

A lone figure in a hazmat suit crosses University Avenue (at Shattuck Avenue) on March 22. Photo: Pete Rosos

Seabreeze on the Berkeley Marina is closed and boarded up. Photo, taken on March 18: Pete Rosos

Afternoon commute in downtown Berkeley on March 20. Photo: Pete Rosos