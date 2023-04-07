The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died in People’s Park, but said they have been unable to reach family members to notify them.

A homeless advocate found the dead woman in People’s Park on March 21, according to the coroner’s office.

Her name was Denise Ann Hatcher, a 63-year-old white woman. Sgt. Keith Leeper said her cause of death isn’t available yet, but she didn’t appear to be injured or been a victim of a crime.

Leeper said the coroner’s office typically doesn’t release the identity of someone who died before informing their family, but the office has been unsuccessful in searching for her relatives.

Anyone who believes they know Hatcher or her family can call the coroner’s office 24-hour phone line at 510-382-3000 and reference her name, Denise Ann Hatcher, or the case number associated with her file: 2023-01274.