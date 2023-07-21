Fire damage to the South Berkeley free store on the corner of California and 63rd streets. Credit: Citizen reporter

A three-year-old free store on the corner of California and 63rd streets in Berkeley was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning, when residents at the attached home were roused by neighbors in the middle of the night and escaped safely.

The fire happened at about 3 a.m., when free store organizer Kate Sassoon and family were woken by neighbors banging on their door to alert them of large flames leaping closer to their property on the street corner.

Stocked and refreshed by neighbors, the shop started as a pandemic project by Kate Sassoon, a 20-year Berkeley resident.

Residents rallied around the free store after the city served organizers a closure notice for obstructing the sidewalk in 2022.

Sassoon rebuilt the makeshift corner store to keep items off the ground, and the shop had been operating undisturbed for about a year.

The Berkeley Fire Department couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday afternoon for more details on the cause and circumstances of the fire.