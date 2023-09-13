Happy Sashimi Pinole

The kind people at Pinole’s Happy Sashimi have confirmed that they will close permanently after service on Friday, Sept. 15. “It’s due to many outside issues and situations,” said the staff member we reached by phone, who mentioned there were no plans to reopen in another location. The sushi restaurant was a Pinole fixture for 18 years. Happy Sashimi was at 218 Pinole Valley Rd. in Pinole.

Left Field Dogs Alameda

Left Field Dogs has abruptly announced the temporary closure of its popular hot dog and sausage stand in Alameda. “With the constant battle of rising food costs, workforce challenges and inflation, we’ve decided it would be best to temporarily close the shop effective 9/12 so we can take the time to realign, refresh and breathe,” reads an Instagram post from the stand. “Today [9/11] will be our last day of service. Whatever the future holds, the LFD brand will be forever and we can’t thank you all enough for all of the support! Next steps, updates and everything in between will be shared here via [I]nstagram.” Follow those updates here, and Nosh will also keep you posted. Left Field Dogs opened in October, 2022, and was at 1606 Webster St. in Alameda (and hopefully will return!).

Mo’ Joe Cafe Berkeley

Thanks to the Mo’ Joe Cafe regular who shared their sad surprise at a sign on the door announcing that the 15-year-old cafe had permanently closed on Sept. 3. Nosh reached the owners Adil and Rachid to confirm that yes, their popular neighborhood cafe has gone dark for good. Mo’ Joe was a celebrated local hangout for its easy-going welcome and community vibe, good coffee and above-average cafe food, and will leave a hole in many daily routines. (“We’ll miss you, too,” the owners’ wrote in an email). The closure comes on the heels of the June shuttering of their Oakland location. Mo’ Joe Cafe Berkeley was at 2517 Sacramento St. in Berkeley.

Mockingbird

Oakland has lost an approachable Cal-Italian destination with the closure of 10-year-old Mockingbird. Known for its warm service and well-executed seasonal plates, the restaurant was a great choice for birthdays, date nights and friendly get-togethers over lunch, dinner or brunch. “We did what we could and held on as long as possible,” said the closure note on the restaurant’s website and Instagram feed. “It was not enough to keep Mockingbird flying.” Mockingbird was at 416 13th St. in Oakland.

My Goodness Soft-Serve Ice Cream

The My Goodness pop-up soft-serve ice cream counter, operating inside Cafe Lakeview, and known for its generous, elaborate cones and desserts, will go temporarily dark for the fall and winter after this week while the owners seek a permanent location in the area. Follow My Goodness on Instagram to get updates, or to connect around space ideas. My Goodness will temporarily close Sept. 17 at 2834 Lakeshore Ave. in Oakland.

One Plus Berkeley

Nosh has been watching this popular tea and jianbing cafe near U.C. Berkeley for months now to see if it will, as the sign on the door says, reopen in September, and so far no dice. We have also reached out many times to management and heard nothing. Furnishings within the roomy, pretty cafe remain intact, but there is no sign of reopening just yet, and everything looks a little … ghosted. Nosh will keep you posted. One Plus Berkeley is temporarily closed (we hope?) at 2161 Allston Way in Berkeley.

Rooz Cafe Oakland

Just shy of 22 years in business, Lake Merritt neighborhood coffee and sandwich shop Rooz Cafe has called it quits. Owner Steve Ranjbin’s closing post called out Oakland’s current crime and lack of support for small businesses — “all the nonsense and no accountability” — as impetus for the closure. The cafe first opened on Nov. 9, 2001, on Piedmont Ave. and lasted for 11 years; its second location on Park Blvd. opened in 2007. Rooz Cafe was at 1918 Park Blvd. in Oakland.