This new cocktail lounge on Grand Avenue operated by sisters Narges and Nala Gardizi, both of whom previously bartended at Trader Vic’s, quietly opened at the end of August. The atmospheric craft cocktail bar (inside the former Libertine) features an eclectic decor and cool outdoor patio, with drinks and grub “inspired by the merchants, the pirates, and the sailors of the Barbary Coast.” Patrons say do not miss the grog. The Barbary, 3332 Grand Ave. (between Lake Park Avenue and Mandana), Oakland

West Berkeley’s newest tenant is boutique bakery Batter, recently relocated from its former spot in San Francisco. Founded in 2008 by baker Jen Musty, Batter craft treats (many of which have won awards) include brownies, shortbread, cookies, cakes, pies, scones, muffins, quickbreads and even housemade graham crackers. The team announced the move across the bay back in June. This Wednesday, Sept. 20, look for the table outside their new commercial kitchen space at 2701 Eighth St., with goodies available until they sell out. Batter Bakery, 2701 Eighth St. (at Carleton Street), Berkeley

Dave’s Hot Chicken in the El Cerrito Plaza is planning its grand opening for Sept. 22. Credit: Dave’s Hot Chicken

The latest East Bay location for popular SoCal-based franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open in El Cerrito Friday, Sept. 22. The El Cerrito Plaza said good-bye to several keystone properties during the pandemic—franchise Mod Pizza and indie longtimer The Junket, to name two; but with the influx of fresh eateries such as Dave’s, California Fish Grill and the upcoming Ike’s Sandwiches, the vacancies are dwindling and hungry visitors are returning. The Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise specializes in hot chicken strips, sandwiches and spice levels that achieve “Reaper” status. Dave’s Hot Chicken El Cerrito, 5010 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito

After months of watching for signs of life at the former Cafe Colucci, Nosh is pleased to report that Indian Rasoi is now open. The neighborhood restaurant features an appealing, colorful decor of vibrant textiles and parasols, and a menu of fresh, flavorful Indian cuisine to accommodate a range of diets. (Early online reviews gave a big thumbs up for the aloo gobi, among other dishes.) Welcome, Indian Rasoi, to the Oakland-Berkeley borderland. Indian Rasoi, 6427 Telegraph Ave. (between 66th and Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland

The former Well coffee shop in Oakland is now Jerusalem Coffee House Arts & Wellness Cafe, with an eye-popping mural announcing the same. We love the early morning hours (beginning at 5 a.m. weekdays) and intriguing beverage menu of coffee and tea drinks, many infused with rose, orange blossom, tahini, mint, sage and other refreshing, flavorful and warming spices, herbs and fruit. Jerusalem Coffee House, 5443 Telegraph Ave. (at 55th Street), Oakland

Thank Que Grill opened in East Oakland on Sept. 16. Credit: Thank Que Grill

The old Koko’s spot in industrial East Oakland is now a cozy brick-and-mortar for the graciously named Thank Que Grill, chef Rene Lontoc and family’s four-year-old Filipino-style barbecue eatery. Thank Que has long been a part of the East Bay food scene—through catering and as a vendor at farmers markets and local businesses such as the Ashland Market and Cafe, the Chabot Theatre, and Novel and Tenma Brewing. Thank Que celebrated its Oakland grand opening Sept. 16 at 1920 Dennison St., and there are plans for live bands and other monthly events at the grill near the waterfront. Hours are lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday to start. Thank Que Grill, 1920 Dennison St. (between Cotton Street and Embarcadero), Oakland