Let’s say it’s a Thursday evening and you’re thinking of cool places to take your friends while they’re in town. Maybe you’re new to Berkeley and want to get to know the city better. Or perhaps you’d like to take someone out on a date but can’t seem to find anything fun to do without breaking the bank. We hope this non-comprehensive guide to budget-friendly things to do in Berkeley will help you plan your social week.

Featuring iconic Berkeley activities like kite-flying at the Marina and flower-sniffing at the Rose Garden as well as more underrated attractions such as visiting museums devoted to sake or lace, we’ve organized this list by day of the week and included a section of activities you can do pretty much any time (though we recommend checking the website before you go).

Have something you think belongs on this list? Let us know at the-scene@berkeleyside.org and we’ll consider adding it.

Monday 🍻 The Starry Plough Pub offers traditional Irish Ceili dancing every Monday. 7-11 p.m.

Wednesday 🎶 The UC Berkeley Music Department’s Noon Concerts feature student musicians and occasional guest artists. Concerts are open to all. Every Wednesday, 12:15 p.m., Hertz Hall. FREE 🎬 The Berkeley Public Library’s Claremont Branch hosts weekly movie nights. 5 p.m. FREE 🍺 Triple Rock Brewery’s weekly “Geeks Who Drink Pub Quizzes” feature eight themed rounds played in teams of up to six people. Winners get a gift card. 8 p.m. 🎤 The Berkeley Poetry Slam, which claims to be the longest-running poetry slam in Northern California, is held weekly at the Starry Plough Pub. Every Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. 🍕 Bobby G’s Pizzeria hosts a “hump day trivia” every week featuring a different guest brewery each time and a raffle between rounds. First prize wins a $30 gift certificate, and those voted to have the best team name get a free pitcher of beer. Every other Wednesday, 7 p.m. 📖 Pegasus Books Downtown hosts Lyrics & Dirges, a monthly reading series hosted by Sharon Coleman and Mk Chavez. Last Wednesday, 7 p.m. FREE

This story was last updated in October 2023.